Donald Trump Deletes Typo-Filled Truth Social Post as He Calls for Senator Mark Kelly and Other Lawmakers to Be Locked Up

Donald Trump deleted a typo-filled Truth Social post on the night of Sunday, November 30, after being alerted to his mistakes. The president's original post started off with "Ther" instead of "There" and also used "effect" when the word "affect" was warranted. He corrected his errors the second time around, choosing to use "impact" for the latter instead.

Donald Trump Deletes Typo-Filled Post

"There are laws that impact our Nation. Read Title 18, Chapter 115, Section 2387, 'Whoever with the intent to interfere, impair, influence the loyalty, moral or discipline of the military and Naval Forces,……to be fined or imprisoned up to 10 years.' Commander Kirk Lippold, U.S. Navy, Ret. This is right on point. DO WHAT HAS TO BE DONE!!!" he wrote. Trump's post was a follow-up to him slamming Senator Mark Kelly, a former navy captain, and five other Democrats who reminded armed forces members that they can "refuse illegal orders." "This administration is pitting our uniformed military and intelligence community professionals against American citizens. Like us, you all swore an oath to protect and defend this Constitution," they said in a video. "Right now, the threats coming to our Constitution aren’t just coming from abroad but from right here at home. Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders. You must refuse illegal orders,” they said. “No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution."

The POTUS once again made a social media flub when ranting against Kelly in November, as he accidentally reposted a video from an account named "Impeach Trump a 3rd Time." Trump's critics couldn't help but make fun of him, with one tweeting, "FINALLY. Donald Trump IS on OUR side!" "What a moron!" a second person declared, while a third wrote, "He's clearly mentally ill."

Trump Calls Mark Kelly's Behavior 'Seditious'

Trump also accused the Democratic lawmakers in the video of "sedition" and claimed their actions were "punishable by death." "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL," he added. "Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL.There words cannot be allowed to stand — we won't have a country anymore!!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT." In addition, the commander-in-chief reposted a message that read, "HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!"

The President Insists He Wasn't 'Threatening Death'

