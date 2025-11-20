Donald Trump Calls to 'Hang' Democrats Urging U.S. Military to 'Disobey' President's 'Illegal Orders': 'Punishable by DEATH!'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has once again appeared to encourage political violence against his opponents. The president of the United States took to Truth Social to declare he wants a group of Democrats in Congress to be arrested and killed for publicly encouraging U.S. military members not to listen to Trump's "illegal orders." Trump went on an unhinged rant via his social media app on Thursday, November 20, calling for two U.S. senators and four representatives — all ex-military or CIA — to be arrested, put on trial and "punished by death."

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Slams Democratic Congress Members' 'SEDITIOUS' Video

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said the Democrats who spoke out against him should be 'arrested.'

Trump's outrage came in response to the group of Democratic senators and representatives releasing a video urging U.S. soldiers to ignore the president's demands they feel go against the law. The POTUS lashed out on Truth Social, calling the video "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL." "Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL.There words cannot be allowed to stand — we won't have a country anymore!!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT," the Republican politician angrily continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Wants to 'Hang' Democratic Congress Members

Source: MEGA Donald Trump called to 'hang' the group of Congress members.

Trump shockingly reposted a Truth Social user's comment, which read: "HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!!" In a follow-up post, Trump himself insisted the Congress members' actions were "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" The individuals in question included Sen. Mark Kelly, Rep. Jason Crow, Rep. Maggie Goodlander and Sen. Elissa Slotkin.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Democratic Group of Congress Members Urges Military to Ignore Donald Trump's Demands

Source: MEGA Sen. Elissa Slotkin was among those who encouraged the military to disobey Donald Trump's unconstitutional demands.

Slotkin appeared on TMZ Live to discuss the video on Wednesday, November 19, claiming military personnel had been reaching out for advice on what to do about certain orders they believe go against the U.S. Constitution. The former CIA agent — who served in Iraq — provided an example of such orders, citing Trump's deployment of active military in U.S. cities like Chicago and L.A. She also referenced Trump's order of military attacks on boats allegedly smuggling drugs in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean. The Michigan senator said she and her colleagues knew they would trigger a ballistic response from Trump by releasing their video, but refused to not defend their country's constitutional rights.

Donald Trump Wants Democratic Congress Members 'Locked Up'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said the senators and representatives should be punished 'by death.'