Donald Trump Calls to 'Hang' Democrats Urging U.S. Military to 'Disobey' President's 'Illegal Orders': 'Punishable by DEATH!'
Nov. 20 2025, Published 1:26 p.m. ET
Donald Trump has once again appeared to encourage political violence against his opponents.
The president of the United States took to Truth Social to declare he wants a group of Democrats in Congress to be arrested and killed for publicly encouraging U.S. military members not to listen to Trump's "illegal orders."
Trump went on an unhinged rant via his social media app on Thursday, November 20, calling for two U.S. senators and four representatives — all ex-military or CIA — to be arrested, put on trial and "punished by death."
Donald Trump Slams Democratic Congress Members' 'SEDITIOUS' Video
Trump's outrage came in response to the group of Democratic senators and representatives releasing a video urging U.S. soldiers to ignore the president's demands they feel go against the law.
The POTUS lashed out on Truth Social, calling the video "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL."
"Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL.There words cannot be allowed to stand — we won't have a country anymore!!!! An example MUST BE SET. President DJT," the Republican politician angrily continued.
Donald Trump Wants to 'Hang' Democratic Congress Members
Trump shockingly reposted a Truth Social user's comment, which read: "HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!!"
In a follow-up post, Trump himself insisted the Congress members' actions were "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!"
The individuals in question included Sen. Mark Kelly, Rep. Jason Crow, Rep. Maggie Goodlander and Sen. Elissa Slotkin.
Democratic Group of Congress Members Urges Military to Ignore Donald Trump's Demands
Slotkin appeared on TMZ Live to discuss the video on Wednesday, November 19, claiming military personnel had been reaching out for advice on what to do about certain orders they believe go against the U.S. Constitution.
The former CIA agent — who served in Iraq — provided an example of such orders, citing Trump's deployment of active military in U.S. cities like Chicago and L.A.
She also referenced Trump's order of military attacks on boats allegedly smuggling drugs in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean.
The Michigan senator said she and her colleagues knew they would trigger a ballistic response from Trump by releasing their video, but refused to not defend their country's constitutional rights.
Donald Trump Wants Democratic Congress Members 'Locked Up'
Trump's social media spree on Thursday also included a reaction to the Washington Examiner's story on the situation.
"This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP??? President DJT," the president wrote.
He also reposted a user's comment claiming: "Domestic terrorist Democrats always causing chaos and destruction destroying people's lives."