'Dementia on Full Display': Donald Trump Ripped by Critics as He Searches for Person Standing Beside Him
May 12 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Donald Trump's health is once again being questioned after an awkward introduction during a public appearance sparked renewed concern online.
Trump, 79, welcomed the Indiana Hoosiers football team to the White House on Monday, May 11, nearly four months after their win against the University of Alabama in the Rose Bowl.
Donald Trump Had Awkward Speech Blunder
While introducing coach Curt Cignetti, who was standing right beside him, Trump appeared to look around in confusion before realizing the coach was already at his side.
"Curt ... Who is Curt? Curt Cignetti, where is Curt Cignetti?" Trump said as Cignetti, 64, subtly told him, "Right here."
"Oh, come here," Trump said as he locked arms with the coach, bringing him closer.
Online Users Questioned Donald Trump's Health
The president's mistake quickly went viral on social media, prompting renewed scrunity of his health among online critics.
"Who prepares the orange-tinged clown for these events? He didn't even know who the team's head coach is ... Pathetic as f---," one user said, while another wrote, "Dementia on full display."
"Lol he has no clue !!! Why do these idiots show up to be humiliated like this," a third added. "This is painful to watch."
- What's Happening With Donald Trump's Health? Everything to Know Amid Rising Concerns Over His Well-Being
- Donald Trump Appears to Conceal Bruises While Boasting to Athletes as Health Questions Persist
- Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns After Viral Video Exposes President's 'Weird' Body Movements: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Claimed Bruises Were Due to His Aspirin Use
Trump has insisted that he is in good health despite renewed attention over his well-being.
In January, the POTUS claimed the bruises often spotted on his hands were because he was taking a higher dose of aspirin. Trump reportedly uses makeup and bandages to cover any discoloration.
"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart," he told a news outlet at the time. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"
Donald Trump Said He Is the 'Healthiest' President
Trump maintains that he's in good physical health, and said he was the "healthiest president" the nation has ever seen during a St. Patrick's event in March.
"I'll never forget, they said, 'Who's the healthiest president?' Because he covered [Barack] Obama. He covered some others — I don't want to say who. And Trump. He said 'By far, Trump. There's nobody even close,'" Trump quoted his former White House physician, Texas congressman Ronny Jackson.
Trump previously credited his "very good genetics" for his overall health.