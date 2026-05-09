What's Happening With Donald Trump's Health? Everything to Know Amid Rising Concerns Over His Well-Being

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Donald Trump's Skin Shows Bruising, Marks and Discoloration

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has previously claimed he is the 'healthiest' president in history.

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'Mini Strokes' and Strokes Speculation Escalate

Source: MEGA Rumors swirled that he had been hospitalized after he was out of public view for several days.

Trump underwent advanced medical imaging for his cardiovascular and abdominal systems in October 2025. While he initially said he had an MRI, he clarified to WSJ it was "less than that. It was a scan." During the January 14 episode of "The Court History" podcast, Professor Bruce Davidson of Washington State University's Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine suggested Trump may have suffered a stroke that was never made public. "I think his stroke was on the left side of the brain, which controls the right side of the body," Davidson said. "I think the stroke was six months ago or more, earlier in 2025," he continued. "There are videos of him shuffling his feet, which is not what we'd seen previously when he was striding on the golf course. We've seen him holding his right hand cradled in his left. Earlier in 2025, he was garbling words, which he hadn't done before and which he's improved upon more recently." According to the professor, the "marked episodes of excessive daytime sleepiness" are frequently observed in patients with a history of stroke. Trump was seen snoozing several times in recent months, including at a White House event in July 2025 and at the U.S. Open later that year. Adding to the speculation, health expert Dr. Gareth Nye suggested Trump's reported chronic venous insufficiency and his medication for blood pressure and cholesterol may be indicative of possible cardiovascular concerns. "High blood pressure can cause lower limb swelling," said Dr. Nye. Then, on April 1, Trump set off talk he had mini-strokes after he took long pauses while delivering a speech about the ongoing conflict in Iran. The speculation intensified when social media users claimed Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center over Easter weekend. Amid the persistent speculation, Communications Director Steven Cheung said on X that the head of state was "working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office" throughout the holiday weekend.

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Questions Raised Over Donald Trump's Cognitive Health

Source: MEGA The White House dismissed the claims about Donald Trump's condition in a statement.

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Donald Trump's Former Inner Circle Weighs in on Growing Speculation

Source: MEGA Concerns about Donald Trump's 'declining cognitive health' have made headlines in recent months.

Even Trump's former inner circle held the same views about his health. While on "The Jim Acosta Show" on March 31, former White House Special Counsel Ty Cobb branded Trump's Truth Social outbursts as proof he's "clearly insane." "These screeds that come out nightly, at 2 a.m. or 4 a.m. or whatever time Trump decides to vent without oversight, it highlights the level of his insanity and depravity," he said. When Jim Acosta asked if Cobb thought Trump "is just gone," the lawyer agreed, "He makes it obvious every day." Jones, an former Trump loyalist, cited visible "swollen ankles" and verbal lapses as the signs of the president's severe physical and cognitive decline. "When your ankles swell up three times the size they were before, that means heart failure. And he does look sick. And he does babble. Sound like the brain's not doing too hot," he shared on his podcast. "We need to be sad about Trump. This is not funny. This is not good. But he's gone. And that's it."

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Donald Trump Pushes Back Amid Concerns

Source: MEGA Donald Trump has repeatedly shrugged off concerns about his well-being.