Donald Trump Finally Explains Mysterious Bruising on His Hands as He Cops to Taking More Aspirin Than His Doctors Recommend

Donald Trump is finally setting the record straight about the bruising that’s been drawing attention to his hands. On Thursday, January 1, The Wall Street Journal published an in-depth profile of the president, titled As Signs of Aging Emerge, Trump Responds With Defiance. The piece examined Trump’s health as public curiosity and concern around his appearance continue to grow.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump explained that taking aspirin causes him to bruise easily.

During the interview, Trump explained that his daily aspirin routine is behind the frequent bruising. According to the president, he takes a higher dose than what his doctors advise, despite being urged to cut back. Still, he has chosen not to change his habit, noting that he’s followed the same routine for more than two decades. “I’m a little superstitious,” he said.

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” Trump said. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

Source: GBNews/YouTube The president said he has taken the medication for 25 years.

Because of the bruising, Trump also admitted he has occasionally covered marks on his hands with makeup to avoid speculation. The issue recently gained traction online after photos surfaced of the president greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on December 30.

Social media users quickly began analyzing the images, with one person writing on X, "There appears to be a hole in Trump's left hand," alongside a close-up photo. Another user speculated that Trump could be "getting daily or weekly treatment" through an IV, which may have left a visible mark.

Source: MEGA Photos of the president's hands sparked online speculation.

Trump shut down those claims, pointing instead to a minor accident involving Attorney General Pam Bondi. “The ring hit the back of my hand, and, yes, there was a slight little cut,” Trump said. According to someone familiar with the situation, the injury raised eyebrows among witnesses at the time, and aides noted it wasn’t the first instance of a hand injury.

The president has since acknowledged that he uses makeup to quickly cover bruises or cuts when needed. “I have makeup that’s, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds,” he said, adding that it helps after he gets “whacked again by someone.”

Source: @themainewonk/X;MEGA Donald Trump admitted to using makeup to cover up his bruises.

As OK! previously reported, Trump has frequently been photographed with a bruised right hand, often attempting to conceal it with makeup. However, discoloration has appeared on both hands recently, fueling renewed discussion. Despite ongoing rumors, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has consistently dismissed concerns about Trump’s health.