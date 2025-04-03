Politics 'Deeply Unwell' Donald Trump Accused of Showing Signs of Having Dementia After Executive Order Signing Slip-Up Source: MEGA Donald Trump showed signed of having dementia after having to be escorted back to a table to sign executive orders, according to critics on X.

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump had to be taken back to the stage in front of the press at The White House Rose Garden to sign executive orders after initially exiting, seemingly forgetting he had more business to attend to.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump has to be herded back on stage to sign executive orders on his disastrous tariffs after he wandered away.



MAGA would be screeching if this were Biden.pic.twitter.com/eUvmVISIXt — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 2, 2025 Source: @ArtCandee/X

Article continues below advertisement

Critics immediately flocked to comment on X, bringing up how “deeply unwell” Trump seems. “Grandpa lost again,” one person wrote, with another piping in he did something similar with Kid Rock as well, proving “he’s losing it.” Another X member lamented Trump “just did away with dementia research” and may “want to add that back.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA An X user noted Donald Trump 'just did away with dementia research' and 'may want to add it back.'

Article continues below advertisement

“The man’s punitive, bellicose behavior has all the hallmarks of dementia — and he has the nuclear codes,” another X user quipped. “Why are Republicans sitting on their hands and doing nothing?” While Trump had his share of critics, many came to his defense, insisting he did not forget what he had to do. “He had to go get the guy with the papers to Syracuse sign,” one supporter wrote. “Then he told him all right. I’m ready to sign and goes to the table. He was not being led back. You guys in the left are looking for any tiny bits of anything wrong to get him out. Get over it and you got him for four years.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Some supporters of Donald Trump did not see anything wrong with the clip.

Article continues below advertisement

Another user insisted this is “not what happened” and reminded followers of the “last president,” whom they claim had “serious problems.” “I think most of you don’t understand what’s going on in the clip,” another backer of Trump added. “He did not just randomly wander away.” Still, another person noted they “support” Trump, but “he needs some regular assistants to flag him in the right directions at public events. Sort of like the guys with orange flashlights on the runway. Not angry, not hostile or disrespectful. Just something he needs.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA On April 1, Donald Trump was accused of suffering from dementia after failing to pronounce Elon Musk's company Tesla correctly.