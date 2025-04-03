'Deeply Unwell' Donald Trump Accused of Showing Signs of Having Dementia After Executive Order Signing Slip-Up
President Donald Trump had to be taken back to the stage in front of the press at The White House Rose Garden to sign executive orders after initially exiting, seemingly forgetting he had more business to attend to.
Critics immediately flocked to comment on X, bringing up how “deeply unwell” Trump seems. “Grandpa lost again,” one person wrote, with another piping in he did something similar with Kid Rock as well, proving “he’s losing it.”
Another X member lamented Trump “just did away with dementia research” and may “want to add that back.”
“The man’s punitive, bellicose behavior has all the hallmarks of dementia — and he has the nuclear codes,” another X user quipped. “Why are Republicans sitting on their hands and doing nothing?” While Trump had his share of critics, many came to his defense, insisting he did not forget what he had to do. “He had to go get the guy with the papers to Syracuse sign,” one supporter wrote. “Then he told him all right. I’m ready to sign and goes to the table. He was not being led back. You guys in the left are looking for any tiny bits of anything wrong to get him out. Get over it and you got him for four years.”
- Donald Trump Accused of 'Suffering From Some Form of Dementia' After Repeatedly Mispronouncing Tesla: Watch
- #TrumpIsNotWell Trends After Voters Worry About Donald Trump's Mental Fitness Ahead of 2024 Election: 'Needs a Psychiatric Evaluation'
- 'Stupid' Donald Trump Sparks Dementia Rumors as He Massively Fumbles Friends of Ireland Speech: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another user insisted this is “not what happened” and reminded followers of the “last president,” whom they claim had “serious problems.” “I think most of you don’t understand what’s going on in the clip,” another backer of Trump added. “He did not just randomly wander away.”
Still, another person noted they “support” Trump, but “he needs some regular assistants to flag him in the right directions at public events. Sort of like the guys with orange flashlights on the runway. Not angry, not hostile or disrespectful. Just something he needs.”
As OK! reported on April 1, Trump was accused of suffering from dementia after mispronouncing Elon Musk’s car company, Tesla. While talking to the press about the increase of attacks on the company's cybertrucks, the president defended the tech entrepreneur but seemingly added an "r" to the end of Tesla to make it sound like "Tesler."
"He's an American patriot,” Trump said to a reporter about Musk. “But the way he's been treated with Tesla is just terrible. It's just terrible. In fact, you have a Tesla and you love it.”
"A lot of people are buying Teslas, I think," he continued, adding an "r" sound at the end. "And I hope they are. He should not be treated that way. He's done an incredible service."
"Why can’t he articulate, read, think critically, or keep his diaper clean?" one person questioned of Trump on X, while another stated, "He is clearly suffering from some form of dementia."