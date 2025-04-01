Politics Donald Trump Accused of 'Suffering From Some Form of Dementia' After Repeatedly Mispronouncing Tesla: Watch Source: mega Social media users were in stitches after a viral video showed Donald Trump pronouncing 'Tesla' as 'Tesler.'

Social media had a few things to say after a viral video showed Donald Trump mispronouncing Elon Musk's brand Tesla. While talking to the press about the increase of attacks on the company's cybertrucks, the president defended the tech entrepreneur but seemingly added an "r" to the end of Tesla to make it sound like "Tesler."

Trump: The way he’s been treated with Tesler is just terrible. In fact, you have a Tesler.. A lot of people are buying Teslers pic.twitter.com/tWcjxK5fFU — Acyn (@Acyn) March 31, 2025

"He's an American patriot. But the way he's been treated with Tesla is just terrible. It's just terrible. In fact, you have a Tesla and you love it," the president, 78, said to a reporter. "A lot of people are buying Teslas, I think," he continued, adding an "r" sound at the end. "And I hope they are. He should not be treated that way. He's done an incredible service."

Source: @acyn/x Donald Trump was mocked on social media for mispronouncing Tesla.

People on X — the platform bought by Musk, 53, that was once known as Twitter — poked fun at the commander in chief for not correctly pronouncing the brand since the tech guru is his righthand man. "Why can’t he articulate, read, think critically, or keep his diaper clean?" one person questioned of Trump, while another stated, "He is clearly suffering from some form of dementia."

Source: mega The president checked out a Tesla earlier this year when Elon Musk brought one by.

"Is he just surrounded with such yes-men at this point that no one is ever going to tell him? Would he absorb it or remember if they did?" another X user pondered of why nobody corrected Trump. "He can't even pronounce your brand right, @elonmusk. You must not have paid him enough yet," a fourth individual quipped.

As OK! reported, Trump actually checked out one of Tesla's models recently in a weird PR stunt with Musk amid a plummeting stock market. "I’m going to buy because number one, it’s a great product. It’s as good as it gets," the father-of-five raved to the press of the company. "And number two, because this man has devoted his energy and his life to doing this. I think he’s been treated very unfairly by a very small group of people."

Source: mega Trump admitted someone gave him 'notes' on what to say to the press about the Tesla model.

"You can’t be penalized for being a patriot," he continued. "People should be going wild." Trump confessed the words he was saying about the automobile weren't his own, revealing they "gave me notes" on what to talk about. A glimpse at one of his note cards showed phrases like "SAFEST car," "state of the art" and "affordable."