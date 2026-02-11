or
Donald Trump's Swiss Blunder: President Criticizes 'Prime Minister' of a Country That Doesn't Have One

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump explained why he decided to raise tariffs on Switzerland after talking with their leader, Karin Keller-Sutter.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 6:28 p.m. ET

Donald Trump apparently doesn't know that Switzerland doesn't have a Prime Minister after erroneously saying they do.

The president, 79, recently stated that he raised tariffs on the chocolate-laden European country because he was not a fan of the way their leader, Karin Keller-Sutter, spoke to him.

Donald Trump Spoke About Switzerland's Tariffs

Source: @DD_Geopolitics/X

The president spoke to Fox News about Switzerland.

Keller-Sutter — who was the president of the country last year (not the Prime Minister) — stepped down to make way for 2026's leader Guy Parmelin.

Trump spoke to Fox News on February 10 about a call with Keller-Sutter several months ago, saying he hated “the way she talked.”

He explained that he had “an emergency call from, I believe, the prime minister of Switzerland, and she was very aggressive. Nice, but very aggressive.”

Donald Trump Recalled a Phone Conversation He Had With the Swiss President

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump believes Switzerland has a prime minister.

“Again and again and again. I couldn’t get her off the phone,” the businessman recalled. “So [the tariffs were] at 30 percent, and I didn’t really like the way she talked to us, and so instead of giving her a reduction, I raised it to 39 percent, and then I got inundated by people from Switzerland and I figured, ‘Do you know what? We’ll do something that’s a little bit more palatable.'”

Last month, he also discussed the same phone call during a speech at the World Economic Forum. Trump gave a similar description of the conversation, adding that she “just rubbed me the wrong way, I’ll be honest with you.”

Donald Trump

Dementia Concerns Have Plagued the President for Months

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's health has come into question for a while.

Concerns over Trump's mental capacity have been swirling for some time as he has underwent several cognitive tests and MRIs in the past few months.

He has also continuously said he's "aced" his mental capability quizzes, with his physician Sean Barbabella revealing in April 2025 that he took a test during annual physical and allegedly received a perfect score.

Despite Trump' claiming he's in "great" health, one psychology expert says otherwise.

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed that he's 'aced' every cognitive test he took.

John Gartner, a former assistant professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University Medical School, gave his analysis on the politician's possible mental decline.

“What we see are the classic signs of dementia, which is gross deterioration from someone’s baseline and function,” Gartner said in August 2025 via The Guardian.

"If you go back and look at film from the 1980s, [Trump] actually was extremely articulate. He was still a jerk, but he was able to express himself in polished paragraphs, and now he really has trouble completing a thought, and that is a huge deterioration," he continued.

According to the psychologist, "at the rate he is deteriorating... it's going to get worse. That's my prediction."

