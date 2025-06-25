Donald Trump's Nephew Warns President Is Showing Signs of Dementia: It's 'Craziness'

Fred Trump III, the nephew of Donald Trump, is sounding the alarm regarding his uncle's mental health as concerns over dementia grow within the family. This revelation comes in light of noteworthy incidents that have sparked fresh allegations about Trump's cognitive abilities.

During a candid discussion on Sirius XM's The Dean Obeidallah Show, Fred III voiced his apprehensions, noting a troubling family history with dementia. He recently authored All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, where he dove into the family’s complicated dynamics and health concerns.