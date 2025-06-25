Donald Trump's Nephew Warns President Is Showing Signs of Dementia: It's 'Craziness'
Fred Trump III, the nephew of Donald Trump, is sounding the alarm regarding his uncle's mental health as concerns over dementia grow within the family. This revelation comes in light of noteworthy incidents that have sparked fresh allegations about Trump's cognitive abilities.
During a candid discussion on Sirius XM's The Dean Obeidallah Show, Fred III voiced his apprehensions, noting a troubling family history with dementia. He recently authored All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way, where he dove into the family’s complicated dynamics and health concerns.
Fred III pointed to their grandfather, Fred Trump Sr., who was also Donald's father, and revealed that the older Fred battled Alzheimer's for eight years before passing in 1999. "I know what I saw in my grandfather," he stated.
He also highlighted other relatives who suffered from dementia, such as Donald's cousin John Walters, drawing parallels to the behavior he observes in the president, noting that he "looks older."
During the interview, Fred III did not hold back when discussing his uncle's recent public appearances. "You know, Donald said, 'Oh, my father was tiptop until the end.' I can assure you, that was not the case," he remarked.
Noting apparent cognitive issues, he added, "The things he's spewing and the craziness, and he just can't stick to a message. He used to be able to stick to a message."
This candid commentary follows a trend where both he and his sister, Mary Trump, have expressed concerns over their uncle's mental fitness. Mary has also written extensively on the topic and both siblings have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 election.
This situation mirrors the sitting president's own critiques of President Joe Biden's cognitive health during the previous election cycle, where he alleged a "cognitive decline" in his opponent. While voters expressed concerns about Biden's mental acuity, similar apprehensions began to resurface regarding Donald himself.
Experts previously insisted that Donald's communication patterns caused confusion.
"His lack of focus makes it seem as though he's experiencing cognitive decline, that his brain is not well-disciplined, and he's unable to maintain a thought and carry it through to a logical conclusion," Dr. Jennifer R. Mercieca, a communications and journalism professor at Texas A&M University, said.
But the White House has repeatedly said Donald was in "excellent health," with physician Sean Barbarella giving him a perfect score for his mental health, claiming: "Cognitive function, assessed using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), was normal with a score of 30 out of 30."