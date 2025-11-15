Donald Trump Doesn't Know Why He Got an MRI During Checkup Amid Health Rumors: 'I Have No Idea What They Analyzed'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump isn't exactly sure why he had to get an MRI scan during a his visit to the doctor in October. The 79-year-old politician was asked by the media on Friday, November 14, on Air Force One why he needed the scan. The president said that it was merely just part of his annual physical.

Donald Trump's Physical Result Was 'Outstanding'

Donald Trump's Physical Result Was 'Outstanding'

“Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn’t have it? Other people do,” he shrugged. "The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor. That’s it.” “I have the physical every year and the result was outstanding… I have no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyze, they analyzed it well and they said that I had as good a result as they’ve ever seen," the businessman said.

Trump then brought up his cognitive test that he took as part of his physical assessment.

Trump then brought up his cognitive test that he took as part of his physical assessment. “As you probably heard, I aced it. I got a perfect score. I got the highest score. I got a perfect score. And the only reason I tell you that is it’s one subject unlike [former president Joe Biden] and others that you could take off your plate," he boasted to reporters. Dr. Jonathan Reiner gave some insight last month regarding Trump's MRI, explaining why he may have gotten one at all.

Trump's MRI Could Have Been Prompted Due to Back Pain

Trump's MRI Could Have Been Prompted Due to Back Pain

“Typically, they’re prompted by symptoms,” Reiner told CNN. "They can be neurologic symptoms that prompt an MRI. They could be back pain that prompts an MRI. There can be issues with the heart that would prompt an MRI.” “For those reasons, the public should really be told, you know, why did the president undergo the test, what consultants he saw, and what was the result of the testing?" he asked.

