Is Donald Trump 'Running Out of Time?' President’s Lack of Sleep, Exercise and Diet Fuel Speculation About His Health

split photo of Jonathan Karl and donald trump
Source: mega

'At some point, all the speculation about his health will be true,' Jonathan Karl said of Donald Trump.

Nov. 14 2025, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

A veteran White House correspondent is giving his thoughts on Donald Trump's behavior and lifestyle as rumors continue to swirl about his health.

Speaking about the president's "constant energy" and "constant activity" on a new episode of The Daily Beast's podcast, ABC News’ Jonathan Karl declared that he feels Trump is "almost acting like a guy that feels like he’s running out of time."

"Look, he’s 79 years old. He doesn’t really exercise," Karl told host Joanna Coles. "His diet isn’t exactly the model diet. At some point, all the speculation about his health will be true."

Donald Trump 'Doesn't Sleep'

image of 'He doesn’t sleep. I don’t know how he does it,' Jonathan Karl said.
Source: mega

'He doesn’t sleep. I don’t know how he does it,' Jonathan Karl said of Donald Trump.

Karl went on to claim the POTUS isn't getting a lot of shut-eye.

"He doesn’t sleep. I don’t know how he does it,” Karl said, sharing that Trump is known for taking late-night calls.

"The best time to reach him if I wanted to call him during the campaign was either late at night — far later than you would ever call most other people — and very early in the morning," he explained. "I mean, I would talk to him sometimes before seven, and he’s already up. He’s already watching television."

Donald Trump Keeps Falling Asleep in Public

image of Donald Trump didn't want to take hard questions during a dinner on Thursday, November 6.
Source: mega

Donald Trump didn't want to take hard questions during a dinner on Thursday, November 6.

Karl's comments come one week after the U.S. president appeared to be very sleepy during during the GLP-1-related press conference at the White House on Thursday, November 6.

Later that night, while hosting a dinner with leaders from central Asian countries, he was seemingly too tired to engage with the press, forcing Vice President J.D. Vance to answer some tough questions for him.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

image of Donald Trump struggled to stay awake at the U.S. Open.
Source: mega

Donald Trump struggled to stay awake at the U.S. Open.

Trump also appeared to be dozing off at Charlie Kirk's funeral and memorial service on Sunday, September 21.

In addition, he couldn't seem to stay awake at the U.S. Open on Sunday, September 7.

image of National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard has called the president 'absolutely tireless.'
Source: mega

National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard has called the president 'absolutely tireless.'

However, people in his orbit continue to claim he's never stops going.

While Vance has said Trump "doesn’t have an off switch," Attorney General Pam Bondi has commented, "None of us can keep up with him."

Meanwhile, National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard called him "absolutely tireless."

image of Don Lemon said he believes Donald Trump's team is ignoring his decline.
Source: mega

Don Lemon said he believes Donald Trump's team is ignoring his decline.

Nonetheless, people in the media have lingering concerns.

Don Lemon, for one, has slammed Trump's inner circle for ignoring signs that the president's health has been rapidly declining.

During his show on Tuesday, October 28, the former CNN reporter said he believes the Republican party is "holding his hand through it" while "pretending that he's sharp" and "fit" because "the truth scares them."

"They'd rather lie to the country than admit that it's over," he proclaimed.

