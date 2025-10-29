or
'Something's Wrong': Stephen Colbert Sends Alarming Message After Donald Trump Gets 'Perfect' MRI Exam

Split photo of Stephen Colbert and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert fueled concerns about Donald Trump during his late-night monologue.

Profile Image

Oct. 29 2025, Updated 11:16 a.m. ET

In his own mocking way, Stephen Colbert has expressed concerns about Donald Trump's health.

During the Tuesday night, October 28, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the famed comedian questioned Trump's cognitive abilities following the president of the United States' recent visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center — where he claimed to score "perfect" results on an MRI exam.

While White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted Trump's MRI was part of a routine health check-up, Colbert disagreed.

Image of Stephen Colbert questioned why Donald Trump recently got an MRI.
Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Stephen Colbert questioned why Donald Trump recently got an MRI.

"Quick reminder: People don’t just get an MRI," Colbert declared on Tuesday, fueling speculation about whether Trump, 79, is secretly dealing with a more serious health matter than his administration is letting on.

The late-night host — whose CBS show will end in May 2026 — continued: "It's usually something you only get when the doctors think something’s wrong with you. Scans are typically ordered for disease detection and monitoring, or to detect bone or joint abnormalities."

Stephen Colbert Trolls Donald Trump for Confusing Dementia Screening With IQ Test

Image of Donald Trump recently bragged about his 'perfect' MRI results.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently bragged about his 'perfect' MRI results.

"Even though Donald Trump bragged to reporters about his perfect MRI, the White House declined to say why doctors had ordered the scan. That’s not comforting. What were they looking for?" Colbert questioned.

During Tuesday's monologue, the beloved funny man additionally showed a video of Trump bragging about his results and mistaking a cognitive exam he underwent in April for a "very hard" IQ test he challenged Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 36, and Jasmine Crockett, 44, to take.

MORE ON:
Stephen Colbert

Source: @colbertlateshow/TikTok

"As a reminder, the cognitive test Trump took is not designed as a measure of intelligence or IQ. And not knowing the difference between those two things is one of the reasons they make you take a cognitive test," Colbert quipped of the dementia screening Trump confused for an IQ test.

Image of Stephen Colbert teased Donald Trump for 'crushing' a 'set of simple tasks.'
Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube

Stephen Colbert teased Donald Trump for 'crushing' a 'set of simple tasks.'

The comedian mocked: "The test Trump took is just a set of simple tasks such as identifying animals, and Trump crushed it!"

Colbert had been referring to Trump's rant to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday, October 27.

"They have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. AOC is low IQ. You give her an IQ test, have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed,'" Trump claimed. "I took – those are very hard. They're really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they're cognitive tests."

Image of Donald Trump recently confused a dementia screening for a 'very hard' IQ test.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump recently confused a dementia screening for a 'very hard' IQ test.

Trump went on: "I don't think Jasmine – the first couple questions are easy: a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe, you know. When you get up to about five or six and then when you get up to 10 and 20 and 25, they couldn't come close to answering any of those questions."

Colbert's monologue comes after Dr. Jonathan Reiner made similar statements about Trump's recent MRI during an interview with CNN on Monday, October 27.

"An MRI is never part of a routine evaluation, whether you’re President of the United States or whether you’re just a civilian," said Reiner — who previously served as former Vice President Dick Cheney's cardiologist.

