'Something's Wrong': Stephen Colbert Sends Alarming Message After Donald Trump Gets 'Perfect' MRI Exam

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube Stephen Colbert questioned why Donald Trump recently got an MRI.

"Quick reminder: People don’t just get an MRI," Colbert declared on Tuesday, fueling speculation about whether Trump, 79, is secretly dealing with a more serious health matter than his administration is letting on. The late-night host — whose CBS show will end in May 2026 — continued: "It's usually something you only get when the doctors think something’s wrong with you. Scans are typically ordered for disease detection and monitoring, or to detect bone or joint abnormalities."

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen Colbert Trolls Donald Trump for Confusing Dementia Screening With IQ Test

Source: MEGA Donald Trump recently bragged about his 'perfect' MRI results.

"Even though Donald Trump bragged to reporters about his perfect MRI, the White House declined to say why doctors had ordered the scan. That’s not comforting. What were they looking for?" Colbert questioned. During Tuesday's monologue, the beloved funny man additionally showed a video of Trump bragging about his results and mistaking a cognitive exam he underwent in April for a "very hard" IQ test he challenged Democrats Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 36, and Jasmine Crockett, 44, to take.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

"As a reminder, the cognitive test Trump took is not designed as a measure of intelligence or IQ. And not knowing the difference between those two things is one of the reasons they make you take a cognitive test," Colbert quipped of the dementia screening Trump confused for an IQ test.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube Stephen Colbert teased Donald Trump for 'crushing' a 'set of simple tasks.'

The comedian mocked: "The test Trump took is just a set of simple tasks such as identifying animals, and Trump crushed it!" Colbert had been referring to Trump's rant to reporters aboard Air Force One on Monday, October 27. "They have Jasmine Crockett, a low IQ person. AOC is low IQ. You give her an IQ test, have her pass, like, the exams that I decided to take when I was at Walter Reed,'" Trump claimed. "I took – those are very hard. They're really aptitude tests, I guess, in a certain way, but they're cognitive tests."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Donald Trump recently confused a dementia screening for a 'very hard' IQ test.