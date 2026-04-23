'Senile' Donald Trump Mocked for Dozing Off During Health Care Affordability Event as Questions About His Well-Being Mount: Watch

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The concerns over Donald Trump's health show no sign of slowing down, as he was caught seemingly dozing off at a recent high-profile event. The president, 79, hosted several other leaders, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, during a health care affordability event in the Oval Office on Thursday, April 23.

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Donald Trump Caught Dozing Off During Health Care Event

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was caught dozing off during an event at the White House.

In several viral social media clips, Trump appeared to stare into space near the corner of his desk, seemingly resting his eyes as a nearby guest spoke. "Can we please stop electing these geriatric patients for president?" one user wrote in reply via X, while another added, "Looks like he is [in] a nursing home. To be honest, that's where the senile old lunatic belongs." "He is fighting hard to stay awake, in a tough battle against sleepiness. Why the [sic] US keeps electing this type of President?" a third chimed in.

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The president resting his eyes pic.twitter.com/6sRHiwsJfr — Acyn (@Acyn) April 23, 2026 Source: @Acyn/ Donald Trump was caught dozing off during a White House health care affordability event.

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Donald Trump Has Been Caught Nodding Off in the Past

Source: MEGA A former White House attorney claimed Donald Trump was showing a 'classic symptom of dementia.'

Chatter about Trump's health has circulated amongst the public for a while, as he has been known to doze off in meetings. Earlier this year, he claimed he sometimes closes his eyes out of boredom. Trump's former White House attorney Ty Cobb gave his unique take on the billionaire's current mental state, telling MS NOW host Ari Melber on April 16 that he was "lost." "We see him falling asleep in Cabinet meetings in the mornings and in the afternoon. That’s a classic symptom of dementia,” he said, adding the president was displaying "great deterioration" and "accelerated" mental decline.

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Donald Trump Spotted With Bruising on His Hand

Source: MEGA Donald Trump was recently seen with a deep purple bruise on his hand.

Trump has also raised concern after being spotted at multiple events with bruises on his hands, using makeup or bandages to cover them. Most recently, Trump used makeup to conceal a deep purple bruise on his right hand while addressing a group of NCAA Collegiate National Champion teams in a White House ceremony on Tuesday, April 21. The splotchy, mismatched shade covered up a persistent mark that has been visible intermittently throughout his second term.

Donald Trump's Bruising Blamed on Handshakes

Source: MEGA White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed handshaking for the president's constant bruising on his hand.