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'Senile' Donald Trump Mocked for Dozing Off During Health Care Affordability Event as Questions About His Well-Being Mount: Watch

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump ignited backlash online after he was caught seemingly dozing off during a White House health care affordability event.

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April 23 2026, Published 7:44 p.m. ET

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The concerns over Donald Trump's health show no sign of slowing down, as he was caught seemingly dozing off at a recent high-profile event.

The president, 79, hosted several other leaders, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, during a health care affordability event in the Oval Office on Thursday, April 23.

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Donald Trump Caught Dozing Off During Health Care Event

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Photo of Donald Trump was caught dozing off during an event at the White House.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was caught dozing off during an event at the White House.

In several viral social media clips, Trump appeared to stare into space near the corner of his desk, seemingly resting his eyes as a nearby guest spoke.

"Can we please stop electing these geriatric patients for president?" one user wrote in reply via X, while another added, "Looks like he is [in] a nursing home. To be honest, that's where the senile old lunatic belongs."

"He is fighting hard to stay awake, in a tough battle against sleepiness. Why the [sic] US keeps electing this type of President?" a third chimed in.

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Source: @Acyn/

Donald Trump was caught dozing off during a White House health care affordability event.

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Donald Trump Has Been Caught Nodding Off in the Past

Photo of A former White House attorney claimed Donald Trump was showing a 'classic symptom of dementia.'
Source: MEGA

A former White House attorney claimed Donald Trump was showing a 'classic symptom of dementia.'

Chatter about Trump's health has circulated amongst the public for a while, as he has been known to doze off in meetings. Earlier this year, he claimed he sometimes closes his eyes out of boredom.

Trump's former White House attorney Ty Cobb gave his unique take on the billionaire's current mental state, telling MS NOW host Ari Melber on April 16 that he was "lost."

"We see him falling asleep in Cabinet meetings in the mornings and in the afternoon. That’s a classic symptom of dementia,” he said, adding the president was displaying "great deterioration" and "accelerated" mental decline.

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Donald Trump Spotted With Bruising on His Hand

Photo of Donald Trump was recently seen with a deep purple bruise on his hand.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was recently seen with a deep purple bruise on his hand.

Trump has also raised concern after being spotted at multiple events with bruises on his hands, using makeup or bandages to cover them.

Most recently, Trump used makeup to conceal a deep purple bruise on his right hand while addressing a group of NCAA Collegiate National Champion teams in a White House ceremony on Tuesday, April 21.

The splotchy, mismatched shade covered up a persistent mark that has been visible intermittently throughout his second term.

Donald Trump's Bruising Blamed on Handshakes

Photo of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed handshaking for the president's constant bruising on his hand.
Source: MEGA

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blamed handshaking for the president's constant bruising on his hand.

The businessman has stated in the past that he takes a daily 325 mg dose of aspirin — higher than the commonly recommended 81 mg of "baby aspirin"— to maintain "thin blood" for cardiovascular health, which makes him prone to bruising, according to physicians.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has also persistently defended the president, claiming the marks on his dominant right hand were due to the "thousands" of hands he shook daily.

In 2025, he was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

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