Politics Donald Trump Appears to Conceal Bruises While Boasting to Athletes as Health Questions Persist Source: MEGA Donald Trump's recurring, badly covered bruises made an appearance as he was bragging about winning to a room full of athletes. Lesley Abravanel April 22 2026, Published 9:05 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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During a White House ceremony on Tuesday, April 21, President Donald Trump once again used makeup to conceal a deep purple bruise on his right hand while addressing a group of NCAA Collegiate National Champion teams. The splotchy, beige concealer — which observers noted did not match his natural skin tone — covered a persistent mark that has been visible intermittently throughout his second term. During the nearly 16-minute speech in the State Dining Room, Trump boasted about his own affinity for sports and his friendship with golf legend Arnold Palmer.

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NOW: President Trump asks college athletes at the White House if men belong in women's sports.



"Does anybody agree with that? That men should be able to play in women's sports. Would you like to raise your hand?" pic.twitter.com/b3iEiGj3fD — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 21, 2026 Source: @FoxNews/X The POTUS boasted about sports during the speech.

“I know what it is to win in sports, and win in life,” the POTUS boasted. “But to win in sports is, uh, I always say it’s a microcosm of life.” As he patted himself on the back, observers noted his badly covered-up hand. “At the event, his right hand was covered in a glossy sheen of beige makeup that boldly contrasted with his natural skin tone,” The Daily Beast noted.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump frequently has bruises on his hands.

Trump has stated he takes a daily 325 mg dose of aspirin — higher than the commonly recommended 81 mg "baby aspirin"— to maintain "thin blood" for cardiovascular health, which his physicians say makes him prone to bruising. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has repeatedly attributed the marks on his dominant right hand to the "thousands" of hands the president shakes daily. In January, Trump dismissed concerns about a new dark bruise on his left hand, claiming he "clipped it on the table" during an event in Davos, Switzerland.

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Source: MEGA The bruising has sparked ongoing public debate regarding the 79-year-old president's physical health.

The bruising has sparked ongoing public debate regarding the 79-year-old president's physical health. One savvy social media sleuth noted that the bruising seems to appear at the same time every month, suggesting that Trump is receiving a monthly infusion of something. “The president had not appeared on camera since his executive order signing featuring Joe Rogan on Saturday,” The Daily Beast noted.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is apparently in great health.