or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Marjorie Taylor Greene
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Complained 'My Friends Will Get Hurt' When He Was Urged to Release Jeffrey Epstein List, Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims

Photo of Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein and picture of Marjorie Taylor Greene
Source: house oversight committee/mega

Marjorie Taylor Green claimed Donald Trump was holding back on releasing the Epstein list because it would impact his 'friends.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 29 2025, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene spilled the tea on one of her final conversations with Donald Trump before the two turned on each other.

While the Congresswoman used to be a vocal supporter of the president, she switched up her tune once he went back on his campaign promise to release the Jeffrey Epstein files in full.

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump Fought About Jeffrey Epstein

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed her fallout with Donald Trump was over Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: mega

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed her fallout with Donald Trump was over Jeffrey Epstein.

In a new interview, Greene confirmed "it was Epstein" that led to their fallout, declaring, "Epstein was everything."

As Americans pushed for the government to release the names of people associated with the late s-- offender — who was once pals with Trump — Greene spoke to some of Epstein's victims and vowed to stand by their side if they wanted to publicly name the financier's associates.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Trump allegedly said, 'My friends will get hurt,' when the Congresswoman asked him why he wouldn't release the Epstein list.
Source: mega

Trump allegedly said, 'My friends will get hurt,' when the Congresswoman asked him why he wouldn't release the Epstein list.

Greene said that when she directly asked the POTUS why he was refraining from releasing the list, he told her, "My friends will get hurt."

She claimed she also suggested that Trump couple invite some of the victims to the White House to show he was supporting them, but he allegedly shot down the idea because he felt they weren't deserving of the opportunity.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Marjorie Taylor Greene

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of 'The Epstein files represent everything wrong with Washington,' MTG declared.
Source: mega

'The Epstein files represent everything wrong with Washington,' MTG declared.

Greene noted she lost some of her supporters when she began distancing herself from the president.

"Everyone’s like, ‘She’s changed.' I haven’t changed my views. But I’ve matured. I’ve developed depth," she explained. "I’ve learned Washington, and I’ve come to understand the brokenness of the place.”

"The Epstein files represent everything wrong with Washington," the mom-of-three emphasized. "Rich, powerful elites doing horrible things and getting away with it. And the women are the victims."

Trump's name has been mentioned in the files but he has not been incriminated.

Article continues below advertisement

The White House Reacts to Greene's Claims

Photo of The White House responded to Greene's accusations by stating they 'don't have time' for 'petty bitterness.'
Source: mega

The White House responded to Greene's accusations by stating they 'don't have time' for 'petty bitterness.'

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle brushed off Greene's allegations, stating, "President Trump remains the undisputed leader of the greatest and fastest growing political movement in American history — the MAGA movement. On the other hand, Congresswoman Greene is quitting on her constituents in the middle of her term and abandoning the consequential fight we’re in — we don’t have time for her petty bitterness."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene's Resignation

Source: @mtgreenee/x

Greene announced her resignation from Congress in November.

As OK! reported, the tension between the two Republicans was one of the reasons Greene resigned from her role, with her last day being Monday, January 5.

In a video message about her decision, she dissed Trump for calling her a "traitor," noting, "Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for."

Greene also said she refused to be the POTUS' "battered wife."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.