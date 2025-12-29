Donald Trump Complained 'My Friends Will Get Hurt' When He Was Urged to Release Jeffrey Epstein List, Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene spilled the tea on one of her final conversations with Donald Trump before the two turned on each other. While the Congresswoman used to be a vocal supporter of the president, she switched up her tune once he went back on his campaign promise to release the Jeffrey Epstein files in full.

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump Fought About Jeffrey Epstein

Source: mega Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed her fallout with Donald Trump was over Jeffrey Epstein.

In a new interview, Greene confirmed "it was Epstein" that led to their fallout, declaring, "Epstein was everything." As Americans pushed for the government to release the names of people associated with the late s-- offender — who was once pals with Trump — Greene spoke to some of Epstein's victims and vowed to stand by their side if they wanted to publicly name the financier's associates.

Source: mega Trump allegedly said, 'My friends will get hurt,' when the Congresswoman asked him why he wouldn't release the Epstein list.

Greene said that when she directly asked the POTUS why he was refraining from releasing the list, he told her, "My friends will get hurt." She claimed she also suggested that Trump couple invite some of the victims to the White House to show he was supporting them, but he allegedly shot down the idea because he felt they weren't deserving of the opportunity.

Source: mega 'The Epstein files represent everything wrong with Washington,' MTG declared.

Greene noted she lost some of her supporters when she began distancing herself from the president. "Everyone’s like, ‘She’s changed.' I haven’t changed my views. But I’ve matured. I’ve developed depth," she explained. "I’ve learned Washington, and I’ve come to understand the brokenness of the place.” "The Epstein files represent everything wrong with Washington," the mom-of-three emphasized. "Rich, powerful elites doing horrible things and getting away with it. And the women are the victims." Trump's name has been mentioned in the files but he has not been incriminated.

The White House Reacts to Greene's Claims

Source: mega The White House responded to Greene's accusations by stating they 'don't have time' for 'petty bitterness.'

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle brushed off Greene's allegations, stating, "President Trump remains the undisputed leader of the greatest and fastest growing political movement in American history — the MAGA movement. On the other hand, Congresswoman Greene is quitting on her constituents in the middle of her term and abandoning the consequential fight we’re in — we don’t have time for her petty bitterness."

Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene's Resignation

My message to Georgia’s 14th district and America.

Thank you. pic.twitter.com/tSoHCeAjn1 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 22, 2025 Source: @mtgreenee/x Greene announced her resignation from Congress in November.