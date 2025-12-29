Donald Trump Complained 'My Friends Will Get Hurt' When He Was Urged to Release Jeffrey Epstein List, Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims
Dec. 29 2025, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene spilled the tea on one of her final conversations with Donald Trump before the two turned on each other.
While the Congresswoman used to be a vocal supporter of the president, she switched up her tune once he went back on his campaign promise to release the Jeffrey Epstein files in full.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump Fought About Jeffrey Epstein
In a new interview, Greene confirmed "it was Epstein" that led to their fallout, declaring, "Epstein was everything."
As Americans pushed for the government to release the names of people associated with the late s-- offender — who was once pals with Trump — Greene spoke to some of Epstein's victims and vowed to stand by their side if they wanted to publicly name the financier's associates.
Greene said that when she directly asked the POTUS why he was refraining from releasing the list, he told her, "My friends will get hurt."
She claimed she also suggested that Trump couple invite some of the victims to the White House to show he was supporting them, but he allegedly shot down the idea because he felt they weren't deserving of the opportunity.
- 'It’s Going to Hurt People': Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Donald Trump Was 'Furious' Over Her Push to Release the Epstein Files
- 'Idiot' Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked for Her 'Dumb' Jeffrey Epstein Comments
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Dragged for Supporting Jeffrey Epstein's Victims After Boyfriend Calls Her the 'Sweetest Woman'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Greene noted she lost some of her supporters when she began distancing herself from the president.
"Everyone’s like, ‘She’s changed.' I haven’t changed my views. But I’ve matured. I’ve developed depth," she explained. "I’ve learned Washington, and I’ve come to understand the brokenness of the place.”
"The Epstein files represent everything wrong with Washington," the mom-of-three emphasized. "Rich, powerful elites doing horrible things and getting away with it. And the women are the victims."
Trump's name has been mentioned in the files but he has not been incriminated.
The White House Reacts to Greene's Claims
White House spokesperson Davis Ingle brushed off Greene's allegations, stating, "President Trump remains the undisputed leader of the greatest and fastest growing political movement in American history — the MAGA movement. On the other hand, Congresswoman Greene is quitting on her constituents in the middle of her term and abandoning the consequential fight we’re in — we don’t have time for her petty bitterness."
Inside Marjorie Taylor Greene's Resignation
As OK! reported, the tension between the two Republicans was one of the reasons Greene resigned from her role, with her last day being Monday, January 5.
In a video message about her decision, she dissed Trump for calling her a "traitor," noting, "Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for."
Greene also said she refused to be the POTUS' "battered wife."