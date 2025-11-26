Donald Trump's 'Drunk' Stumble With Wife Melania Sparks Health Speculation: 'Something Going on With His Leg'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald and Melania Trump Head to Mar-a-Lago

Source: WAAY 31 News/YouTube Donald Trump and Melania Trump's walk was critiqued by viewers.

In the video, Donald donned a long black coat while holding an umbrella for his wife as they made their way to the aircraft. Melania wore a flowing brown maxi dress paired with a matching jacket. While the couple smiled for the cameras, Donald's rigid posture and the way Melania's Christian Louboutin stilettos caught in the lawn fueled online chatter about their awkward-looking walk.

Fans Reacted to Donald and Melania Trump's Awkward Walk

Source: MEGA Online users suspected Donald Trump of undisclosed medical issues.

“Definitely something going on with his leg,” one critic wrote in the comments section. “He’s a sick man and why are they hiding it. The America people, for the most part are very sympathetic if he’d practiced what he preaches. Transparency. Having Health problems is nothing to be ashamed of." Meanwhile, another user added, “Melania is holding him up they both look drunk cause she's trying to support him from falling.” “What’s going on with his leg and foot. He’s dragging it or something is wrong. That is a sign of a stroke,” a third explained.

Donald Trump's Health Continues to Make Headlines

Source: MEGA A new report claimed Donald Trump is showing 'signs of fatigue' during his second term as president.

Donald’s health continues to make headlines as the businessman responded to a New York Times piece that claimed he was showing “signs of fatigue” during his second term in office. The report follows multiple occasions where the commander-in-chief appears to doze off during public events or makes confusing statements. "I have never worked so hard in my life," he wrote via Truth Social. "Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite. They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE."

Donald Trump Clapped Back at Health Claims

Source: MEGA Donald Trump responded to claims about his health via Truth Social.