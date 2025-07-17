Donald Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Vein Disorder Amid Health Concerns About President's Swollen Ankles and Bruised Hands
Donald Trump's administration has came forward about the president's recent health diagnosis amid concerns about his well-being.
The POTUS, 79, has been suffering from chronic venous insufficiency, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed during a press briefing on Thursday, July 17, after a wave of worries flooded social media regarding Trump's swollen ankles and bruised hands earlier this week.
The vein disorder Trump has is a condition where the veins in your legs have trouble sending blood back to your heart, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Donald Trump Has 'Chronic Venous Insufficiency'
"I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hands and also swelling in the president’s legs. In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today," Leavitt informed the press before reciting a letter from Trump's doctor.
"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs," the memo read. "In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit. The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies."
Sharing the results, Leavitt said ultrasounds were performed and "revealed chronic venous insufficiency," which she described as a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."
"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she noted, assuring other tests were also performed to rule out any further concerns.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump's Hand Bruising Is From 'Frequent Handshaking' and Aspirin
Leavitt additionally addressed the noticeable bruising on Trump's hands that has been displayed in recent photographs.
"This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," she explained.
Leavitt said Trump showed "no signs of heart failure" or other serious illnesses, as the letter concluded with the physician confirming Trump "remains in excellent health."
How Will Donald Trump Be Affected by Vein Condition?
Trump's recent diagnosis will likely not affect his abilities in office.
"Chronic venous insufficiency is not a serious health threat. But it can be painful and disabling," Johns Hopkins Medicine's website explains.
Per the Cleveland Clinic, roughly 1 in 20 adults are affected by chronic venous insufficiency and typically affects people older than 50. The risk increases with age.
Being overweight, lacking exercise, smoking, high blood pressure in the leg veins due to long periods of sitting or standing or a family history of the issue can put someone at a higher risk.
Symptoms include discolored reddish-brown, leathery or itchy skin and swollen legs and ankles, as well as leg aches and pains.
The condition can be treated by improving blood flow through weight loss, exercising, wearing compression socks, elevating your legs and at times medicine or minor procedures. Severe cases can result in surgery.