Donald Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Vein Disorder Amid Health Concerns About President's Swollen Ankles and Bruised Hands

Donald Trump's administration has came forward about the president's recent health diagnosis amid concerns about his well-being.

The POTUS, 79, has been suffering from chronic venous insufficiency, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed during a press briefing on Thursday, July 17, after a wave of worries flooded social media regarding Trump's swollen ankles and bruised hands earlier this week.

The vein disorder Trump has is a condition where the veins in your legs have trouble sending blood back to your heart, according to the Cleveland Clinic.