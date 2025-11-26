or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Blasts New 'Hit Piece' That Claimed He's 'Losing His Energy,' Brags About His 'Perfect Physical Exam' and 'Acing' Cognitive Test

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump raved over his accomplishments and his health.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 26 2025, Updated 10:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump was outraged after the New York Times published a new piece that alleged the 79-year-old president is showing "signs of fatigue" during his second term in the office.

Trump took to Truth Social on the morning of Wednesday, November 26, to debunk the article's claims and trash the publication.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Brags About His Accomplishments

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump denied allegations that he's showing 'signs of fatigue.'
Source: mega

Donald Trump denied allegations that he's showing 'signs of fatigue.'

The POTUS began his post by listing his accomplishments — some of which have been disputed.

"I won the 2024 Presidential Election in a Landslide, winning all Seven Swing States, the Popular Vote, and the Electoral College by a lot," he said. "I won our Nation’s Districts by 2750 to 550, a complete wipeout. I settled 8 Wars, have 48 New Stock Market Highs, our Economy is Great, and our Country is RESPECTED AGAIN all over the World, respected like never before."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo. ofThe president claimed he's 'never worked so hard in my life' amid speculation over his mental and physical health.
Source: mega

The president claimed he's 'never worked so hard in my life' amid speculation over his mental and physical health.

Trump claimed he brought down inflation and has helped grocery prices, noting these are things that require "a lot of work and energy."

"I have never worked so hard in my life," he declared. "Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite. They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE."

He called the newspaper "a cheap rag" that is "the enemy of the people."

Article continues below advertisement

The President Says He's in Great Health

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @realdonaldtrump/truthsocial

Donald Trump dissed the 'third rate reporter' who wrote the article about him.

The president concluded his post by taking aim at the writer, Katie Rogers, claiming she is "assigned to write only bad things about me." He also called her a "third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out."

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Trump bragged that he recently had a 'perfect physical exam.'
Source: mega

Trump bragged that he recently had a 'perfect physical exam.'

"Despite all of this, I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, and with record setting investment being made in America, they should only go up," he raved. "There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST ('That was aced') JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now! GOD BLESS AMERICA & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Health Woes

Photo of Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency this summer.
Source: mega

Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency this summer.

As OK! reported, people have been questioning Trump's health as he continues to appear to doze off at public events and make confusing statements. He was also diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency over the summer, which is what causes his bruised hands and swollen ankles.

Some people questioned why he had a second physical exam this year, but his doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, said it was "a scheduled follow-up evaluation" and "part of his ongoing health maintenance plan." After his most recent exam, the doctor said Trump was in "exceptional health."

Nonetheless, his staff wouldn't reveal what kind of "advanced medical imaging" he recently underwent.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.