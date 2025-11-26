Donald Trump Blasts New 'Hit Piece' That Claimed He's 'Losing His Energy,' Brags About His 'Perfect Physical Exam' and 'Acing' Cognitive Test
Nov. 26 2025, Updated 10:51 a.m. ET
Donald Trump was outraged after the New York Times published a new piece that alleged the 79-year-old president is showing "signs of fatigue" during his second term in the office.
Trump took to Truth Social on the morning of Wednesday, November 26, to debunk the article's claims and trash the publication.
Donald Trump Brags About His Accomplishments
The POTUS began his post by listing his accomplishments — some of which have been disputed.
"I won the 2024 Presidential Election in a Landslide, winning all Seven Swing States, the Popular Vote, and the Electoral College by a lot," he said. "I won our Nation’s Districts by 2750 to 550, a complete wipeout. I settled 8 Wars, have 48 New Stock Market Highs, our Economy is Great, and our Country is RESPECTED AGAIN all over the World, respected like never before."
Trump claimed he brought down inflation and has helped grocery prices, noting these are things that require "a lot of work and energy."
"I have never worked so hard in my life," he declared. "Yet despite all of this the Radical Left Lunatics in the soon to fold New York Times did a hit piece on me that I am perhaps losing my Energy, despite facts that show the exact opposite. They know this is wrong, as is almost every thing that they write about me, including election results, ALL PURPOSELY NEGATIVE."
He called the newspaper "a cheap rag" that is "the enemy of the people."
The President Says He's in Great Health
The president concluded his post by taking aim at the writer, Katie Rogers, claiming she is "assigned to write only bad things about me." He also called her a "third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out."
"Despite all of this, I have my highest Poll Numbers, ever, and with record setting investment being made in America, they should only go up," he raved. "There will be a day when I run low on Energy, it happens to everyone, but with a PERFECT PHYSICAL EXAM AND A COMPREHENSIVE COGNITIVE TEST ('That was aced') JUST RECENTLY TAKEN, it certainly is not now! GOD BLESS AMERICA & MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"
Donald Trump's Health Woes
As OK! reported, people have been questioning Trump's health as he continues to appear to doze off at public events and make confusing statements. He was also diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency over the summer, which is what causes his bruised hands and swollen ankles.
Some people questioned why he had a second physical exam this year, but his doctor, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, said it was "a scheduled follow-up evaluation" and "part of his ongoing health maintenance plan." After his most recent exam, the doctor said Trump was in "exceptional health."
Nonetheless, his staff wouldn't reveal what kind of "advanced medical imaging" he recently underwent.