Does Donald Trump Have Dementia? Doctor Makes Shocking Claim About the President's 'Deteriorating' Health
Dr. John Gartner, acclaimed psychotherapist and author, recently discussed President Donald Trump and his “deteriorating” health in a new interview.
During a Zoom call, Gartner, who has practiced in Baltimore for 35 years, claimed Trump has dementia, saying there is “no doubt” that the 47th President is experiencing symptoms.
To back his claims, the doctor pointed out how Trump’s articulation has worsened over the years. “When Donald Trump was younger in the 1980s, he was actually quite articulate. He spoke in polished paragraphs; now he has difficulty even finishing a sentence. His thoughts were logical and related: now they’re tangential,” he detailed to MindSite News.
Gartner further explained how Trump’s word association and use of random phrases is a key component to a dementia diagnosis. “What happens is that someone is trying to say a word and then they get the first part out but they have to end it or create one because they can’t remember the rest. Trump will say something like ‘mishiz’ for missiles, or ‘Chrishus’ for Christmas because he can’t complete the word,” the licensed health official stated.
Gartner dug even deeper into Trump’s alleged dementia, saying his physical well-being is also beginning to decline. “He used to be quite graceful, and now he uses a wide-based gait typical of frontotemporal dementia, sometimes he swings his right leg in a semi-circle. He also has trouble getting up the ramp; he has trouble doing physical things,” the author said.
When asked if the president was fit to serve the American people, Gartner has his doubts, even comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler. “I’ve often said that Trump is the American Hitler, and immigrants are the new Jews,” Gartner stated.
Gartner based his findings on what he claims to be the “deterioration” of Trump’s “baseline of functioning,” which is necessary for any dementia diagnosis.
Gartner isn't the only person to believe Trump has dementia, either. In April, the president joined the press, leaders and other prominent figures at the White House’s Rose Garden. After he exited the stage before he was supposed to, Trump was escorted back to sign executive orders.
Trump’s forgetfulness about the matter at hand led social media users on X to agree that he is “deeply unwell.” Many of those who saw the viral moment also called out the president for easily forgetting something.
“The man’s punitive, bellicose behavior has all the hallmarks of dementia — and he has the nuclear codes,” wrote one.
“He is clearly suffering from some form of dementia,” penned another.