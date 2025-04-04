Does Donald Trump Have Dementia? Doctor Makes Shocking Claim About the President's 'Deteriorating' Health

To back his claims, the doctor pointed out how Trump’s articulation has worsened over the years. “When Donald Trump was younger in the 1980s, he was actually quite articulate. He spoke in polished paragraphs; now he has difficulty even finishing a sentence. His thoughts were logical and related: now they’re tangential,” he detailed to MindSite News.

Gartner further explained how Trump’s word association and use of random phrases is a key component to a dementia diagnosis. “What happens is that someone is trying to say a word and then they get the first part out but they have to end it or create one because they can’t remember the rest. Trump will say something like ‘mishiz’ for missiles, or ‘Chrishus’ for Christmas because he can’t complete the word,” the licensed health official stated.