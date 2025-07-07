Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Train Wreck' Elon Musk as Bitter Feud Explodes: He's 'Off the Rails'
Donald Trump lashed out at former pal Elon Musk in an explosive Truth Social post.
“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” Trump fumed as their bitter feud rages on.
A Third Political Party
“He even wants to start a Third Political Party," Trump continued, "despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them. The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds! Republicans, on the other hand, are a smooth running ‘machine,’ that just passed the biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country.”
A 'Great Bill'
Trump noted his "Big, Beautiful Bill" is a “great bill” but, “unfortunately” for Musk, it eliminates the Electric Vehicle mandate, which the president said he’s been “opposed to from the very beginning.” “I have campaigned on this for two years and, quite honestly, when Elon gave me his total and unquestioned Endorsement, I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate - It was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had,” Trump continued. “He said he had no problems with that - I was very surprised! Additionally, Elon asked that one of his close friends run NASA and, while I thought his friend was very good, I was surprised to learn that he was a blue blooded Democrat, who had never contributed to a Republican before. Elon probably was, also.”
'Inappropriate'
Trump added he thought it was “inappropriate” to have a close friend of Musk’s, who is in the space business, run NASA when it's "such a big part of Elon’s corporate life.”
“My Number One charge is to protect the American Public!” Trump concluded.
'What's Truth Social?'
In response, Musk trolled the president, taking to his social media platform X to write, “What’s Truth Social? Never heard of it.”
The Tesla head honcho also reposted someone who wrote, “Musk’s response to Trump,” with comments next to his profile picture that read, “I ain’t reading all that. I’m happy for u tho [sic]. Or sorry that happened.”
On July 5, Musk officially declared his intention to start a third political party in the U.S. after posting a poll on X.
“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!” he wrote. “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”