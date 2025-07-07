Politics Donald Trump Lashes Out at 'Train Wreck' Elon Musk as Bitter Feud Explodes: He's 'Off the Rails' Source: MEGA Donald Trump lashed out at Elon Musk in a new post as their bitter feud rages on.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump lashed out at former pal Elon Musk in an explosive Truth Social post. “I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” Trump fumed as their bitter feud rages on.

Article continues below advertisement

A Third Political Party

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said Elon Musk has gone 'off the rails.'

“He even wants to start a Third Political Party," Trump continued, "despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them. The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds! Republicans, on the other hand, are a smooth running ‘machine,’ that just passed the biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country.”

Article continues below advertisement

A 'Great Bill'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised his 'Big, Beautiful Bill' as a 'great bill.'

Trump noted his "Big, Beautiful Bill" is a “great bill” but, “unfortunately” for Musk, it eliminates the Electric Vehicle mandate, which the president said he’s been “opposed to from the very beginning.” “I have campaigned on this for two years and, quite honestly, when Elon gave me his total and unquestioned Endorsement, I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV Mandate - It was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had,” Trump continued. “He said he had no problems with that - I was very surprised! Additionally, Elon asked that one of his close friends run NASA and, while I thought his friend was very good, I was surprised to learn that he was a blue blooded Democrat, who had never contributed to a Republican before. Elon probably was, also.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Inappropriate'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed his 'number one charge is to protect the American people.'

Trump added he thought it was “inappropriate” to have a close friend of Musk’s, who is in the space business, run NASA when it's "such a big part of Elon’s corporate life.” “My Number One charge is to protect the American Public!” Trump concluded.

'What's Truth Social?'

Source: MEGA Elon Musk trolled Donald Trump on X.