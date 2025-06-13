or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Plots Cutting Elon Musk's SpaceX Out of 'Golden Dome' Project After Feud: Source

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is likely to cut Elon Musk out of 'Golden Dome' program.

By:

June 13 2025, Published 11:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is considering cutting Elon Musk's SpaceX out of the government's "Golden Dome" missile defense project after the tech billionaire decided to go "scorched earth" on the president last week.

The Musk space company was the frontrunner to partner with drone builder Anduril to construct the president's pet project, inspired by Israel's Iron Dome defense system. However, that ship might have sailed.

Article continues below advertisement

donald trump cutting elon musk spacex out golden dome project
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk paid millions to help Donald Trump get elected.

According to sources, the administration instructed the Pentagon to prioritize a network of satellites for the defense system, but a new project could cut ties to SpaceX’s satellites in favor of expanding existing ground systems instead.

Trump claimed the Golden Dome would cost around $175 billion and would be operational by the time he leaves the White House in 2029. However, the independent Congressional Budget Office estimated that the project would take at least 20 years and $524 billion to complete.

Article continues below advertisement

donald trump cutting elon musk spacex out golden dome project
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk went 'scorched earth' on Donald Trump.

The spat between Trump and Elon escalated over several days, with the GOP leader eventually threatening to cancel the Tesla CEO's government contracts.

After Musk left his position heading the Department of Government Efficiency, he attacked Trump’s "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act" legislation on June 3.

“Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America!” he wrote on X, adding a graphic that showed rising national debt over the past 30 years. “ENOUGH.”

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore, this massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” he shared in another post. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong.”

The SpaceX billionaire went on to make a shocking accusation about Trump, stating, “Time to drop the really big bomb. @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public."

Musk also credited himself for the Republican Party winning the ticket in 2024. “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such ingratitude," he said.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

donald trump cutting elon musk spacex out golden dome project
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk gave a vague apology to Donald Trump.

In response to the online attacks, Trump took to Truth Social, writing, “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"

In a now-deleted post, Musk took to X to share a vague apology directed at the president, writing: “I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far.”

donald trump cutting elon musk spacex out golden dome project
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is basing the Golden Dome on Israel's Iron Dome.

According to insiders, "Because of the blowup, the Pentagon has been given the space to look at other alternatives for the Golden Dome."

A senior Defense Department official also told outlets that the Pentagon "has no announcements regarding future contracts associated with the Golden Dome effort."

In a recent statement, a White House spokesman said, "The Trump Administration is committed to a rigorous review process for all bids and contracts," and that decision would be made "prioritizing the best deal for America and leveraging the most advanced and innovative technology."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.