Donald Trump Plots Cutting Elon Musk's SpaceX Out of 'Golden Dome' Project After Feud: Source

The spat between Trump and Elon escalated over several days, with the GOP leader eventually threatening to cancel the Tesla CEO's government contracts.

After Musk left his position heading the Department of Government Efficiency, he attacked Trump’s "One Big, Beautiful Bill Act" legislation on June 3.

“Mammoth spending bills are bankrupting America!” he wrote on X, adding a graphic that showed rising national debt over the past 30 years. “ENOUGH.”

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore, this massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” he shared in another post. “Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong.”

The SpaceX billionaire went on to make a shocking accusation about Trump, stating, “Time to drop the really big bomb. @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public."

Musk also credited himself for the Republican Party winning the ticket in 2024. “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate. Such ingratitude," he said.