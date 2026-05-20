Donald Trump Endorses Spencer Pratt for L.A. Mayor After Hearing Reality Star Is a 'Big MAGA Person'
May 20 2026, Published 2:39 p.m. ET
Donald Trump voiced his support for Spencer Pratt after "hearing" The Hills alum was a "big MAGA person."
The president, 79, was asked whether he "saw himself" in Pratt, 42, a fellow reality TV star running for public office, in an interview published on Wednesday, May 20.
Donald Trump Wants to See Spencer Pratt 'Do Well'
“I’d like to see him do well. He’s a character. I don’t know him, I assume he probably supports me," Trump said as he asked a reporter her opinion. "I heard he does. I heard he’s a big MAGA person. He’s doing well."
Pratt officially announced his campaign for mayor of Los Angeles in January. Trump said it would be difficult for Pratt to win, pointing to what he called a "rigged vote" in the state.
Donald Trump Called Out 'Rigged Vote'
"If we had Jesus Christ come and count the votes, I would've won California," Trump continued in a bizarre rant. "Because I do great with Hispanics. But it's a rigged vote."
Though Pratt is a registered Republican, he hasn't identified as a Trump supporter. The dad-of-two is running for office in a heavily Democratic city, where Republicans make up less than 15 percent of registered voters.
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Spencer Pratt Is Focused on His Priorities
Pratt didn't lean into the support, instead emphasizing his priorities.
"Everybody wants me to succeed because L.A. is the most important city in the country," the former MTV personality told TMZ on Wednesday, May 20. "The only support I need is from moms that wanna feel safe in Los Angeles. I'm laser focused on that."
It's Unclear If Cameras Will Be Following Spencer Pratt
Deadline confirmed on May 14 that Pratt is set to document his bid to become Los Angeles' 44th mayor in an unscripted series. Production has reportedly started as he battles incumbent Karen Bass and other candidates in one of the country’s most high-profile local races.
The former MTV personality has been polling strongly in second and third, while Mayor Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman are neck-and-neck for the top spot.
“It’s both familiar and uncharted territory, isn’t it?” a production source told the outlet. “That’s part of Spencer and [wife] Heidi [Montag]’s appeal, right?”
Pratt's team later denied the rumors of an unscripted series in a statement to The Wrap.
"This is inaccurate," the spokesperson said on May 14. "There is no series in production and cameras have not been following the campaign."