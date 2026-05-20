Politics Donald Trump Endorses Spencer Pratt for L.A. Mayor After Hearing Reality Star Is a 'Big MAGA Person' Source: MEGA Donald Trump had nothing but positive things to say after hearing Spencer Pratt is a fan of his. Stacey Sanderson May 20 2026, Published 2:39 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump voiced his support for Spencer Pratt after "hearing" The Hills alum was a "big MAGA person." The president, 79, was asked whether he "saw himself" in Pratt, 42, a fellow reality TV star running for public office, in an interview published on Wednesday, May 20.

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Donald Trump Wants to See Spencer Pratt 'Do Well'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he 'heard' Spencer Pratt was a 'big MAGA person.'

“I’d like to see him do well. He’s a character. I don’t know him, I assume he probably supports me," Trump said as he asked a reporter her opinion. "I heard he does. I heard he’s a big MAGA person. He’s doing well." Pratt officially announced his campaign for mayor of Los Angeles in January. Trump said it would be difficult for Pratt to win, pointing to what he called a "rigged vote" in the state.

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Donald Trump Called Out 'Rigged Vote'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he 'would've won California' if it wasn't for a 'rigged vote' in the state.

"If we had Jesus Christ come and count the votes, I would've won California," Trump continued in a bizarre rant. "Because I do great with Hispanics. But it's a rigged vote." Though Pratt is a registered Republican, he hasn't identified as a Trump supporter. The dad-of-two is running for office in a heavily Democratic city, where Republicans make up less than 15 percent of registered voters.

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Spencer Pratt Is Focused on His Priorities

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt said his focus is on 'moms' who want to 'feel safe in Los Angeles.'

Pratt didn't lean into the support, instead emphasizing his priorities. "Everybody wants me to succeed because L.A. is the most important city in the country," the former MTV personality told TMZ on Wednesday, May 20. "The only support I need is from moms that wanna feel safe in Los Angeles. I'm laser focused on that."

It's Unclear If Cameras Will Be Following Spencer Pratt

Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt announced his bid for mayor of Los Angeles in January.