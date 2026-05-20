or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Endorses Spencer Pratt for L.A. Mayor After Hearing Reality Star Is a 'Big MAGA Person'

Photo of Donald Trump and Spencer Pratt
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump had nothing but positive things to say after hearing Spencer Pratt is a fan of his.

May 20 2026, Published 2:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump voiced his support for Spencer Pratt after "hearing" The Hills alum was a "big MAGA person."

The president, 79, was asked whether he "saw himself" in Pratt, 42, a fellow reality TV star running for public office, in an interview published on Wednesday, May 20.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Wants to See Spencer Pratt 'Do Well'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump said he 'heard' Spencer Pratt was a 'big MAGA person.'
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he 'heard' Spencer Pratt was a 'big MAGA person.'

“I’d like to see him do well. He’s a character. I don’t know him, I assume he probably supports me," Trump said as he asked a reporter her opinion. "I heard he does. I heard he’s a big MAGA person. He’s doing well."

Pratt officially announced his campaign for mayor of Los Angeles in January. Trump said it would be difficult for Pratt to win, pointing to what he called a "rigged vote" in the state.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Called Out 'Rigged Vote'

Photo of Donald Trump said he 'would've won California' if it wasn't for a 'rigged vote' in the state.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he 'would've won California' if it wasn't for a 'rigged vote' in the state.

"If we had Jesus Christ come and count the votes, I would've won California," Trump continued in a bizarre rant. "Because I do great with Hispanics. But it's a rigged vote."

Though Pratt is a registered Republican, he hasn't identified as a Trump supporter. The dad-of-two is running for office in a heavily Democratic city, where Republicans make up less than 15 percent of registered voters.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer Pratt Is Focused on His Priorities

Photo of Spencer Pratt said his focus is on 'moms' who want to 'feel safe in Los Angeles.'
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt said his focus is on 'moms' who want to 'feel safe in Los Angeles.'

Pratt didn't lean into the support, instead emphasizing his priorities.

"Everybody wants me to succeed because L.A. is the most important city in the country," the former MTV personality told TMZ on Wednesday, May 20. "The only support I need is from moms that wanna feel safe in Los Angeles. I'm laser focused on that."

It's Unclear If Cameras Will Be Following Spencer Pratt

Photo of Spencer Pratt announced his bid for mayor of Los Angeles in January.
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt announced his bid for mayor of Los Angeles in January.

Deadline confirmed on May 14 that Pratt is set to document his bid to become Los Angeles' 44th mayor in an unscripted series. Production has reportedly started as he battles incumbent Karen Bass and other candidates in one of the country’s most high-profile local races.

The former MTV personality has been polling strongly in second and third, while Mayor Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman are neck-and-neck for the top spot.

“It’s both familiar and uncharted territory, isn’t it?” a production source told the outlet. “That’s part of Spencer and [wife] Heidi [Montag]’s appeal, right?”

Pratt's team later denied the rumors of an unscripted series in a statement to The Wrap.

"This is inaccurate," the spokesperson said on May 14. "There is no series in production and cameras have not been following the campaign."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.