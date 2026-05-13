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Spencer Pratt's Viral Debate Moments Shake Up Race for L.A. Mayor

Photo of Spencer Pratt.
Source: MEGA

Spencer Pratt gained traction after debate clips spread online.

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May 13 2026, Published 5:31 a.m. ET

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Spencer Pratt’s mayoral campaign just got its biggest boost yet from a handful of viral debate clips that have pushed the reality TV star into the center of Los Angeles’ political conversation.

Following a surprisingly strong debate performance against incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and Councilor Nithya Raman, Pratt’s campaign has gained new traction across social media, even lifting him above Raman in certain prediction markets.

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A Debate Performance That Broke Through

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Image of The reality star targeted homelessness and Hollywood issues.
Source: MEGA

The reality star targeted homelessness and Hollywood issues.

Long dismissed as an outsider candidate, Pratt leaned into a direct and confrontational style during the debate, taking aim at homelessness policy and the state of the city’s film industry. But what set him apart, observers say, was how well those moments translated into shareable content.

“A viral debate moment can absolutely move votes, especially in a local race like this,” said media analyst Kaivan Shroff. “If one or two strong moments reach folks on their social media feeds, that may be all that they base their decision off of in a race like this.”

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Built for the Attention Economy

image of He understood the attention economy.
Source: MEGA

He understood the attention economy.

“Pratt understands the attention economy well,” Shroff noted, pointing to his use of viral AI ads and emotionally driven content, including a recent video featuring his family after their home was destroyed in the 2025 Palisades Fire.

Body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass sees the appeal in how Pratt presents himself.

“His commercials are bold, direct, passionate, professional and entertaining and highly informative,” she said, adding that his messaging is reaching a wider audience than many of his competitors.

The widespread circulation of his debate clips, she argued, has created “huge awareness,” particularly as voters respond to themes like crime and wildfire recovery that have dominated recent headlines.

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From Reality Star to Serious Candidate?

Image of His debate performance boosted social media engagement.
Source: MEGA

His debate performance boosted social media engagement.

“He connected emotionally,” Shroff said, adding that the next phase of his campaign will be critical.

“His best strategy now that he has gotten attention is to start sounding serious — putting out real ideas, collecting high level endorsements, and staying professional in a way that would surprise his doubters,” he added. “Does he have the discipline to execute that approach? That is the key question.”

Pratt himself has leaned into that narrative, telling CBS News that his past as a “reality villain” was strategic, while his current campaign is driven by real-world concerns.

Viral Attention vs. Real Votes

Image of Experts questioned whether viral attention could translate into votes.
Source: MEGA

Experts questioned whether viral attention could translate into votes.

Experts caution that while viral moments can drive awareness and fundraising, they don’t always reflect actual voting behavior — especially in a Democratic-leaning city with historically low turnout.

What Pratt’s surge does underscore, however, is how a single debate, broken into clips and pushed across platforms, can redefine a candidate overnight.

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