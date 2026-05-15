Over 10 Entertainment Power Players Backing Spencer Pratt Revealed – Katharine McPhee, David Foster, Justine Bateman and More

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Spencer Pratt is pulling in serious Hollywood attention — and money — inside elite entertainment circles. The former reality TV personality from The Hills has officially become one of the most unexpected names in the race for Los Angeles mayor. Behind the scenes, his campaign is picking up momentum with help from a growing list of high-profile supporters.

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Source: MEGA Spencer Pratt’s Los Angeles mayoral campaign is gaining unexpected traction inside Hollywood political circles.

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According to The Ankler, among them are music executive Lucian Grainge and his son Elliot Grainge, who reportedly each gave the maximum legal donation. Also in the mix are producer Brian Grazer, actress and filmmaker Justine Bateman, singer Katharine McPhee, and her producer husband, David Foster. There are also quiet signs of support from other Hollywood-connected figures. Nicole Avant — former U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas and wife of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos — has been linked to the campaign, though she has not publicly contributed.

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“It’s a lot of people,” said one industry-adjacent attendee at a recent fundraiser, noting they were “shocked” by how many high-level entertainment names were involved in what started as a fringe political campaign.

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Source: MEGA Longtime Democratic megadonors Haim and Cheryl Saban, who previously funded Hillary Clinton, have made surprise contributions.

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Instead of traditional campaign rallies, Spencer’s fundraising effort is unfolding in a more private setting. Ashley Underwood, wife of Larry David, hosted one early fundraiser. Shortly after, Katharine and David opened their Brentwood home for another private gathering, where the songstress wrote and sang a song for Spencer, per a clip posted via Instagram.

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More are already scheduled, including events hosted by Kartoon Studios CEO Andy Heyward and his wife, Reggi Heyward, followed by another led by Microsoft Copilot executive Jacob Andreou and Entertainment Tonight host Carly Steel. One of the most surprising developments involves longtime Democratic megadonors Haim Saban and Cheryl Saban. Haim, founder of Saban Entertainment — the company behind Power Rangers — has spent decades as a major force in Democratic fundraising.

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Source: MEGA Several influential entertainment figures are hosting private fundraisers in place of traditional campaign events.

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The couple has donated tens of millions over the years to Democratic candidates, including Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and multiple national election cycles. That history is exactly why their reported support for Spencer, who is a registered Republican, is raising eyebrows.

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On May 8, Haim and Cheryl each reportedly donated the maximum allowable amount to his campaign, marking a rare break from their usual political alignment. Still, not all support is happening publicly. Several entertainment insiders are said to be backing him privately while avoiding formal endorsements, reflecting caution around his unconventional political profile.

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Source: MEGA High-profile donors including Lucian Grainge, Katharine McPhee and David Foster have reportedly contributed to his run.

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Spencer himself has fully embraced that outsider image. His campaign leans heavily on his reality TV background, with bold messaging, AI-generated content and sharp criticism of Los Angeles leadership and public safety policies. In earlier comments, he made clear how personal politics can feel for him. “I’ve always just voted based off of the Second Amendment. If Joe Biden had been like, ‘Spencer needs his CCW (concealed carry weapon permit),’ I could easily have voted for Joe,” Spencer told Ankler Media CEO Janice Min in February.

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His decision to run followed a major personal loss after the Pacific Palisades wildfires destroyed his home, which he said pushed him to take action on city issues like homelessness and governance. "Business as usual is a death sentence for Los Angeles," he said at the time, "and I'm done waiting for someone to take real action. That's why I am running for mayor. But let me be clear, this just isn't a campaign. This is a mission, and we are going to expose the system. We are going into every dark corner of LA politics and disinfecting the city with our light.”

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As OK! previously reported, his campaign messaging has also sparked criticism, especially ads that take a combative tone toward city officials and homelessness policy. One widely circulated spot even contrasts political figures’ homes with his own post-fire situation. That narrative has since faced questions after reports suggested he stayed at the Hotel Bel-Air rather than a trailer near his damaged property, as previously implied in campaign materials.