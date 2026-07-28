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Donald Trump Escalates Kaitlan Collins Feud With Bizarre AI Photo After Controversial Joke

Photo of Donald Trump and Kaitlan Collins
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's feud with Kaitlan Collins only continues to heat up.

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July 28 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump continues to take shots at Kaitlan Collins after making a controversial joke at her expense at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

The president, 80, shared an AI-generated image of Collins, 34, appearing to be merged with transgender and influencer Dylan Mulvaney via his Truth Social account on Sunday, July 26.

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Donald Trump Shared a Bizarre AI-Generated Photo of Kaitlan Collins

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Photo of Donald Trump shared a photo that seemingly morphed the faces of Kaitlan Collins and Dylan Mulvaney.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump shared a photo that seemingly morphed the faces of Kaitlan Collins and Dylan Mulvaney.

The post came days after Trump compared Collins to Mulvaney, 29, during a speech at the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Dinner on July 24.

The POTUS took shots at the journalist after she was honored with the Excellence Under Deadline Pressure award for her coverage of his Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“[Collins is] a young, attractive woman. She never smiles,” Trump said while on stage. “I said, ‘Kaitlan, do you ever smile? Smile. You have a nice position, you’re at CNN fake news, you should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan, just smile.”

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Donald Trump Compared Kaitlan Collins to Dylan Mulvaney

Photo of Donald Trump claimed Dylan Mulvaney's campaign with Bud Light cost the company $35 billion.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump claimed Dylan Mulvaney's campaign with Bud Light cost the company $35 billion.

He continued, "I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship, but then I was informed that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can; it was Dylan Mulvaney."

Trump was referencing Bud Light's 2023 advertising campaign with Mulvaney, which sparked backlash from right-wing politicians and critics.

The Apprentice alum claimed that Mulvaney cost Bud Light $35 billion in market cap, adding, "That was the worst commercial ever made, by the way, for those few people that want to hear that."

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CNN Stood Behind Kaitlan Collins

Photo of CNN said they stand behind Kaitlan Collins to the 'fullest extent.'
Source: MEGA

CNN said they stand behind Kaitlan Collins to the 'fullest extent.'

Following the dinner, CNN defended the journalist in a statement.

"Kaitlan Collins is an exceptional, trusted journalist being honored tonight for her depth of knowledge and the context she provides to audiences all over the world," the network said. "She reports every day from the White House and the field with real strength and tenacity and skillfully brings that reporting to the anchor chair and CNN platforms every day. We stand by her to the fullest extent.”

Dylan Mulvaney Addressed Donald Trump on Social Media

Photo of The White House addressed Donald Trump's AI-generated photo, saying the 'liberal media can dish it but not take it.'
Source: MEGA

The White House addressed Donald Trump's AI-generated photo, saying the 'liberal media can dish it but not take it.'

Mulvaney also addressed the viral joke hours later in a video posted on TikTok.

"To the president — thank you for reminding me that I am more powerful than I even knew,” she said on Sunday, July 26. "To quote my favorite recording artist, Shea Diamond, I am America.

Regarding Trump's AI photo, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told a news outlet, "The liberal media can dish it but they can’t take it."

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