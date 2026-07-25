Donald Trump Takes Swipe at CNN's Kaitlan Collins After She Receives 'Fake' WHCD Award: 'She Never Smiles'

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Donald Trump bashed CNN Anchor Kaitlan Collins during his hour-long speech at the White House Correspondents Dinner on Friday, July 24. Collins, 34, received the Excellence Under Deadline Pressure award during the lavish event and the president, 80, wasn't too thrilled about it.

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Trump: "I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award. It was all about me. It was a fake, she shouldn't get the award, it was a fake — but I didn't mind, I said, 'Kaitlan, congratulations.' But it was fake, there's no question about it. She's a… pic.twitter.com/Sn2vzVyWmf — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) July 25, 2026 Source: @BulwarkOnline/X Donald Trump called out Kaitlan Collins in his address on Friday.

“I want to personally congratulate CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award,” Trump said. “It was all about me. It was a fake, she shouldn’t get the award, it was a fake."

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Donald Trump Skewered Kaitlan Collins in His Speech

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed Kaitlan Collins never smiles.

"But I didn’t mind. I said, ‘Kaitlan, congratulations.’ But it was fake, there’s no question about it. But she’s a young, attractive woman. She never smiles. I said, ‘Kaitlan do you ever smile? Smile!’ You have a nice position, you’re at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan! Just smile," the POTUS scoffed. Trump then awkwardly compared the journalist to trans activist Dylan Mulvaney, and the controversial Bud Light advertisement she did in 2023.

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Donald Trump Also Criticized Dylan Mulvaney

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Source: MEGA Dylan Mulvaney caused controversy with her Bud Light commercial in 2023.

“I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship,” the businessman ranted on. “But then I informed her that it wasn’t her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney.” But Trump didn't stop there and also went on to slam the social media influencer, 29, for the beer commercial. The controversy came about after conservative critics refused to buy the beer brand due to Mulvaney's involvement.

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Donald Trump Slammed Dylan Mulvaney's Bud Light Commercial

Source: MEGA Kaitlan Collins attended the White House Correspondents Dinner on July 24.

“Dylan Mulvaney cost Bud Light $35 billion in market cap,” Trump said. “That was the worst commercial ever made, by the way, for those few people that want to hear that." "Most people don’t care, but I would. I wouldn’t want to hire Dylan anytime soon. Think of it. They hired Dylan Mulvaney, and their market cap has gone down by $35 billion. Who wrote that commercial?" he wondered.

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Wolf Blitzer Shared His Support for Kaitlan Collins

I was honored to present my @cnn colleague @kaitlancollins with the White House Correspondents Association “Excellence Under Deadline Pressure” award last night. I pointed out the judges were “awed” by the “depth of knowledge, access and context” that she brought to the news. pic.twitter.com/PxZaQtsCrs — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) July 25, 2026 Source: @wolfblitzer/X Wolf Blitzer shared a snap of himself with Kaitlan Collins at the glitzy event.