Donald Trump's Ex-Attorney Alina Habba Dragged on 'The View' While Arguing Over Definition of '86': 'The Dictionary Disagrees With You'
April 29 2026, Published 5:14 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's former attorney Alina Habba got dragged on The View for supporting the recent indictment of James Comey.
During a segment of her interview on the Wednesday, April 29, episode, Sunny Hostin explained the situation, in which the former FBI director was accused of inciting violence against the president due to posting and then deleting a photo of seashells on the sand spelling out the term "86 47" in 2025.
The Hosts Debate the Meaning of '86'
"Do you think Comey's post rises to the level of a criminal threat against the life of a president and supports an indictment?" Hostin asked, to which Habba replied, "I do."
"What do you think '86' means?" Hostin questioned, to which she responded, "To kill the president. To get rid of the president. His words, not mine, if you look at his late-night show."
'The Dictionary Disagrees'
"The dictionary disagrees with you on that," Hostin pointed out.
Merriam-Webster defines the term as to "eject" someone, "to get rid of" something or "to refuse to serve" someone, such as a customer.
Joy Behar chimed in to note how restaurants often use the term "86," quipping, "Do they mean to kill the meat?"
Habba continued to defend her stance, explaining how even The View co-hosts have the "responsibility" to not use words that could incite violence.
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Habba, who was at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 26, when shots rang out, said the ordeal gave her a "completely new perspective on how important our voices are and how we use them."
Behar highlighted how Matt Gaetz also made posts with "86" and faced no repercussions. Habba said nobody should be "immune" to consequences and called out Jimmy Kimmel for joking about Melania Trump being an "expectant widow."
"Nobody has condemned Jimmy Kimmel for his comments and those were despicable," she declared.
Sunny Hostin Highlights Donald Trump's Violent Posts
Hostin backed up her opinions by sharing how the president once posted the message "death to Democrats," leading her to ask Habba, "Do you think the president should be held responsible for that?"
(Hostin was referring to when the POTUS said some Democrats' behavior should be "punishable by death.")
The View's live audience cheered, with Habba replying, "I haven’t seen that post."
"It does exist," Hostin stated.
Alina concluded by saying no one should be using words that incite violence.
As OK! reported, the DOJ's second indictment of the former FBI director in less than a year came on Tuesday, April 28.
James was charged with "knowingly and willfully making a threat to take the life of, or inflict bodily harm upon, the President of the United States and knowingly and willfully transmitting a communication in interstate and foreign commerce that contained a threat to kill President Donald Trump."