Gunman Who Shot at Donald Trump During White House Correspondents' Dinner 'Was Targeting Administration Officials,' Claims Attorney General
April 26 2026, Published 10:35 a.m. ET
A gunman took over the White House Correspondents' dinner on April 25 and attempted to shoot at Donald Trump during the glitzy event.
Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told NBC’s Meet the Press after the shooting: "We believe the suspect was targeting administration officials."
Suspect Cole Tomas Fired Several Shots During the Dinner
Suspect Cole Tomas Allen, 31, tried to storm the dinner party at the Washington Hilton on Saturday evening and he fired five to eight shots.
According to D.C. Metropolitan Police Department interim chief Jeff Carroll, the individual was armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives.
"At this point, it does appear he is a lone actor, a lone gunman," Carroll told CBS News.
Donald and Melania Trump Were Not Harmed
Allen is set to be charged with one count each of using a firearm during a crime of violence, as well as assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.
Blanche also noted Allen was not cooperating with law enforcement as he was arrested at the scene.
The president, 79, and first lady Melania Trump were not harmed and were quickly evacuated from the correspondents' dinner.
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No one else was injured during the chaos, however, a Secret Service agent was hit by one bullet. He was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time and is expected to be fine.
Shortly after the incident, Trump posted a photo of the suspect being tackled by police with his hands cuffed behind his back on his Truth Social account.
He then noted in a press conference the shooter acted as a "lone wolf."
CNN Anchor Wolf Blitzer Witnessed the Terrifying Ordeal
"In light of this evening's events, I ask that all Americans recommit with their hearts to resolving our differences peacefully," Trump said.
The POTUS added he ordered the release of CCTV footage of the shooting to help with the investigation.
CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer said he was just a few feet away when he saw the shooter fire a "very serious weapon" several times. The gunman "seemed to have gone through the metal detector, but he had a weapon and he was firing a weapon," he told CNN.
“All of a sudden I heard these loud, very loud, very scary gunshots right near me. Next thing I knew, a police officer threw me to the ground and was on top of me,” he recalled. “It was a terrible, very frightening moment for me."