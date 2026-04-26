Gunman Who Shot at Donald Trump During White House Correspondents' Dinner 'Was Targeting Administration Officials,' Claims Attorney General

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A gunman took over the White House Correspondents' dinner on April 25 and attempted to shoot at Donald Trump during the glitzy event. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche told NBC’s Meet the Press after the shooting: "We believe the suspect was targeting administration officials."

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Suspect Cole Tomas Fired Several Shots During the Dinner

Source: @realDonaldTrump/truthsocial Gunman who shot at Donald Trump during White House Correspondents' dinner 'was targeting administration officials.'

Suspect Cole Tomas Allen, 31, tried to storm the dinner party at the Washington Hilton on Saturday evening and he fired five to eight shots. According to D.C. Metropolitan Police Department interim chief Jeff Carroll, the individual was armed with a shotgun, handgun and multiple knives. "At this point, it does appear he is a lone actor, a lone gunman," Carroll told CBS News.

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Donald and Melania Trump Were Not Harmed

Source: C-SPAN/YouTube Donald and Melania Trump were quickly evacuated from the dinner during the attempted shooting.

Allen is set to be charged with one count each of using a firearm during a crime of violence, as well as assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon. Blanche also noted Allen was not cooperating with law enforcement as he was arrested at the scene. The president, 79, and first lady Melania Trump were not harmed and were quickly evacuated from the correspondents' dinner.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump shared a photo of the gunman on Truth Social on Saturday.

No one else was injured during the chaos, however, a Secret Service agent was hit by one bullet. He was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time and is expected to be fine. Shortly after the incident, Trump posted a photo of the suspect being tackled by police with his hands cuffed behind his back on his Truth Social account. He then noted in a press conference the shooter acted as a "lone wolf."

CNN Anchor Wolf Blitzer Witnessed the Terrifying Ordeal

Source: C-SPAN The White House Correspondents' dinner was held at the Washington Hilton.