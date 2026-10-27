Donald Trump's Ex-Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Gushes Over Her 'Favorite Moment' in the White House After Firing
Oct. 27 2026, Published 8:57 a.m. ET
Katie Zacharia may no longer be serving as Donald Trump's White House press secretary, but she's still looking back on her brief time working for the president fondly.
Days after leaving the high-profile position, Zacharia shared a photo of herself sitting beside Trump and First Daughter Ivanka Trump aboard Marine One, calling it one of her “favorite moments.”
Katie then reshared a photograph originally posted to her account to her Instagram Story.
‘The Greatest President of All Time’
Katie also tagged photographer Doug Mills, writing, “@NYTMILLS CAPTURED ONE OF MY VERY FAVORITE MOMENTS. THANK YOU."
The original post also featured a message praising the president: “Working for the greatest president of all time, @realdonaldtrump!”
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Donald Encouraged Katie to Reconsider the Role
On October 16, Donald confirmed that he had urged Katie to think twice about staying in the position after she faced intense scrutiny during her first few days on the job. Two White House officials later confirmed that she was leaving the role.
Donald said he felt the media had treated Katie unfairly and expressed concern about the pressure she was facing.
“I told her: 'I think you're better off being happy, and I'm not sure you can ever be happy in this stuff.' There's nothing easy about this stuff. I said to her honestly, 'If I were you, I'd reconsider... think about it. But I would reconsider,'” he told reporters, according to Reuters.
Despite her departure, Katie made it clear that her support for the president remained unchanged.
“I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him,” she wrote in an October 16 post on X.
Katie's Departure Draws Attention to White House Press Secretary Role
Katie took over the position previously held by Karoline Leavitt, but her tenure lasted just five days. She reportedly faced criticism over her professional credentials, performance during press briefings and television interviews.
However, the White House did not publicly identify one definitive reason for her departure.
Meanwhile, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung appeared to float another possible name for the position: rapper Nicki Minaj.
Steven shared a video on X showing himself with Nicki aboard Air Force One, suggesting she could be a candidate for the high-profile role.
“I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!” he wrote.
The musician appeared to play along with the suggestion, responding on social media with an American flag emoji and a grinning face with sweat emoji.