Donald Trump's Ex-Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Gushes Over Her 'Favorite Moment' in the White House After Firing

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Katie Zacharia may no longer be serving as Donald Trump's White House press secretary, but she's still looking back on her brief time working for the president fondly.

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Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia shared a photo of herself with Donald Trump aboard Marine One.

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Days after leaving the high-profile position, Zacharia shared a photo of herself sitting beside Trump and First Daughter Ivanka Trump aboard Marine One, calling it one of her “favorite moments.” Katie then reshared a photograph originally posted to her account to her Instagram Story.

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‘The Greatest President of All Time’

Source: MEGA The former press secretary thanked ‘New York Times’ photographer Doug Mills for capturing the image.

Katie also tagged photographer Doug Mills, writing, “@NYTMILLS CAPTURED ONE OF MY VERY FAVORITE MOMENTS. THANK YOU." The original post also featured a message praising the president: “Working for the greatest president of all time, @realdonaldtrump!”

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Donald Encouraged Katie to Reconsider the Role

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he had encouraged Katie Zacharia to reconsider the position after she faced scrutiny during her first days on the job.

On October 16, Donald confirmed that he had urged Katie to think twice about staying in the position after she faced intense scrutiny during her first few days on the job. Two White House officials later confirmed that she was leaving the role. Donald said he felt the media had treated Katie unfairly and expressed concern about the pressure she was facing. “I told her: 'I think you're better off being happy, and I'm not sure you can ever be happy in this stuff.' There's nothing easy about this stuff. I said to her honestly, 'If I were you, I'd reconsider... think about it. But I would reconsider,'” he told reporters, according to Reuters. Despite her departure, Katie made it clear that her support for the president remained unchanged. “I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him,” she wrote in an October 16 post on X.

Katie's Departure Draws Attention to White House Press Secretary Role

Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia continued to express admiration for Donald Trump after leaving the role, describing her time working for him as an ‘honor.’