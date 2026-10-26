Katie Zacharia Wears Red, White and Blue Gym Clothes for Her Workout After Ditching White House Press Secretary Role: Photos
Oct. 26 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
Katie Zacharia got her sweat on at the gym while she sported patriotic red, white and blue workout clothes.
The former White House press secretary, 42, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 25, to show off her toned physique while exercising.
Katie Zacharia Showed Off Her Toned Muscles While Lifting Weights
In one snapshot, the mother of four lifted some weights and did a few reps while donning a white cap decorated with an American flag emblem, bright blue leggings and a red crop top.
She also wore long white socks, sneakers and black fingerless gloves. "Good morning," she happily captioned the photo.
Katie Zacharia Was Fired as the White House Press Secretary on October 16
Another photo had Zacharia using one of the workout machines as she made sure to put her glutes on display.
She also did some resistance training to keep her strength up and even flaunted her muscular arms and athletic back.
Zacharia's time pumping iron took place almost 10 days after she was fired from her role as the White House press secretary.
- Katie Zacharia Shows Off Her Body in Gym Clothes and MAGA Hat After Firing: Photos
- Fired White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia Shows Off Toned Figure in Tiny Sports Bra After Declaring She 'Refused to Be Defined by Critics'
- Katie Zacharia's Bikini Photos Resurface After She Reportedly Tried to Scrub Them From the Internet Before Leaving White House Job
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Karoline Leavitt Defended Katie Zacharia's White House Exit
The Pepperdine University graduate only served in her role for five days, before she was canned by president Donald Trump on October 16.
Zacharia took over the media relations specialist role from Karoline Leavitt, who left her post back this past summer in order to spend more time with her two children. Leavitt, 29, acted as the White House press secretary under Trump, 80, from January 2025 until August 2026.
The political spokesperson defended Zacharia's exit during a recent appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher.
She called the role a "very tough job," adding "it's one of the hardest jobs in Washington."
"Only 37 people in history have been the White House press secretary," Leavitt continued.
She further discussed Zacharia stepping down from the job in a talk with reporters on October 22.
"[Being the] White House press secretary is a tough job,” Leavitt said. “I know that because I did it, obviously, for almost two years, and many people say it’s one of the hardest jobs in politics. It takes a lot of preparation, and sometimes you don’t know how someone will perform until they go out there.”
The role "obviously [was] not for her," the New Hampshire native continued of Zacharia, also adding: "There’s a lot of people who want that job. It’s an amazing job. It provides you with incredible opportunities, and I’ve offered my help to the president to help him select someone who can serve him in the country well.”