Katie Zacharia Wears Red, White and Blue Gym Clothes for Her Workout After Ditching White House Press Secretary Role: Photos

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Katie Zacharia got her sweat on at the gym while she sported patriotic red, white and blue workout clothes. The former White House press secretary, 42, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 25, to show off her toned physique while exercising.

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Katie Zacharia Showed Off Her Toned Muscles While Lifting Weights

Source: @KATIEZACHARIA/INSTAGRAM Katie Zacharia shared new snaps of herself strength training on social media.

In one snapshot, the mother of four lifted some weights and did a few reps while donning a white cap decorated with an American flag emblem, bright blue leggings and a red crop top. She also wore long white socks, sneakers and black fingerless gloves. "Good morning," she happily captioned the photo.

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Katie Zacharia Was Fired as the White House Press Secretary on October 16

Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia only lasted for five days as the White House press secretary.

Another photo had Zacharia using one of the workout machines as she made sure to put her glutes on display. She also did some resistance training to keep her strength up and even flaunted her muscular arms and athletic back. Zacharia's time pumping iron took place almost 10 days after she was fired from her role as the White House press secretary.

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Karoline Leavitt Defended Katie Zacharia's White House Exit

Source: MEGA/@KATIEZACHARIA/INSTAGRAM Karoline Leavitt recently shared her take on Katie Zacharia's White House departure.

The Pepperdine University graduate only served in her role for five days, before she was canned by president Donald Trump on October 16. Zacharia took over the media relations specialist role from Karoline Leavitt, who left her post back this past summer in order to spend more time with her two children. Leavitt, 29, acted as the White House press secretary under Trump, 80, from January 2025 until August 2026. The political spokesperson defended Zacharia's exit during a recent appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher. She called the role a "very tough job," adding "it's one of the hardest jobs in Washington."

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt called being the White House press spokesperson a 'tough job.'