Why Was Katie Zacharia Fired? Inside Her Tumultuous 5-Day Tenure as White House Press Secretary
Oct. 25 2026, Published 6:05 a.m. ET
Katie Zacharia's short-lived tenure as White House press secretary was overshadowed by a series of controversies.
On October 16, The New York Times reported that Zacharia had been fired after just five days in the role. Fox News' Peter Doocy also reported the development, saying White House officials told him Zacharia would be "transitioning out" of the role.
Zacharia confirmed her departure from the White House in an October 16 post on X, writing, "President [Donald] Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him."
Here's everything to know so far about the circumstances surrounding Zacharia's firing.
Why Was Katie Zacharia Fired as White House Press Secretary?
Zacharia was reportedly dismissed amid criticism of her professional credentials, press briefing performance and television interviews. However, the White House did not specify one definitive reason for her firing.
A few days later, allegations surfaced that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles had helped arrange Zacharia's difficult one-on-one interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on October 15 — less than 24 hours before the ex-press secretary's dismissal.
Politico cited an unnamed source who claimed the interview was a calculated move to further undermine Zacharia's already precarious standing in the White House, adding Wiles had been unhappy with her appointment.
"[White House spokesperson] Danielle [Alvarez] and Susie fed her to Hannity," said the insider.
However, a senior White House official told the outlet that while Wiles and Hannity "do talk," the 69-year-old political consultant "did not feed [Zacharia] to Sean or anybody else" since it is "not her style."
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung also called the reporting on Wiles' alleged involvement "speculation," adding, "All of this breathless speculation is just that— speculation. And it's fiction that's not even creative. The fact is that Katie took on a very important job, and she will continue to support the President as she transitions to a new role. She is an amazing teammate and tremendous talent."
Meanwhile, Trump told reporters on October 16 that he had asked Zacharia to reconsider her role after facing negative press coverage of her performance.
"I told her: 'I think you're better off being happy, and I'm not sure you can ever be happy in this stuff.' There's nothing easy about this stuff," the president said outside the White House. "I said to her honestly, 'If I were you, I'd reconsider... think about it. But I would reconsider.'"
Reports of the firing surfaced shortly after Trump's interview.
What Happened During Katie Zacharia's First White House Press Briefing?
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Zacharia stood behind the briefing room podium for the first time on October 13. She faced criticism after answering just three questions during the approximately 14-briefing appearance.
Adding to the series of blunders, she mistakenly referred to her husband, Tyler Zacharia, as her "president."
"First of all, I want to give my husband an amazing shout out. We have four kids, ranging from 12, 10, 8 and 6. Three of them are boys so we have a handful," she told the reporters. "I adore my family. I love them, they are my priority and I love being with my kids."
Katie added, "The idea of not spending evenings with my kids is completely unacceptable. So my president — excuse me, my husband, that's a good one — my husband is out here for the week because we have two birthdays in our family and we are very, very protective of celebrating birthdays as a family."
Did Katie Zacharia's Professional Background Contribute to Her Firing?
According to her LinkedIn profile, Katie earned a law degree from Pepperdine Caruso Law in 2011. Shortly after her graduation, she took the California bar exam but did not pass.
Public records showed no evidence of Katie being registered as an attorney or admitted to the bar in any U.S. state or the District of Columbia. Popular Information journalist Judd Legum reported that she had been identified as a lawyer at least 18 times on Fox News despite lacking a license to practice law. The Washington Post independently reached the same finding.
"Any press secretary standing in the White House press room has to possess the political savvy, the media relationships and, most importantly, the credibility and trust that comes from both," said Christopher Lee, founder of Foresight Strategies.
He added, "Starting with lying about being a bar-licensed attorney. I mean, that's an easily fact-checked item. But it got so much worse when she blamed the lie on, of all things, helicopter noise. Now, she's in negative territory on the credibility issue."