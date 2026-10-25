Why Was Katie Zacharia Fired? Inside Her Tumultuous 5-Day Tenure as White House Press Secretary

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Why Was Katie Zacharia Fired as White House Press Secretary?

Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia served as White House press secretary for five days.

Zacharia was reportedly dismissed amid criticism of her professional credentials, press briefing performance and television interviews. However, the White House did not specify one definitive reason for her firing. A few days later, allegations surfaced that White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles had helped arrange Zacharia's difficult one-on-one interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity on October 15 — less than 24 hours before the ex-press secretary's dismissal. Politico cited an unnamed source who claimed the interview was a calculated move to further undermine Zacharia's already precarious standing in the White House, adding Wiles had been unhappy with her appointment. "[White House spokesperson] Danielle [Alvarez] and Susie fed her to Hannity," said the insider. However, a senior White House official told the outlet that while Wiles and Hannity "do talk," the 69-year-old political consultant "did not feed [Zacharia] to Sean or anybody else" since it is "not her style." White House Communications Director Steven Cheung also called the reporting on Wiles' alleged involvement "speculation," adding, "All of this breathless speculation is just that— speculation. And it's fiction that's not even creative. The fact is that Katie took on a very important job, and she will continue to support the President as she transitions to a new role. She is an amazing teammate and tremendous talent." Meanwhile, Trump told reporters on October 16 that he had asked Zacharia to reconsider her role after facing negative press coverage of her performance. "I told her: 'I think you're better off being happy, and I'm not sure you can ever be happy in this stuff.' There's ​nothing easy about this stuff," the president said outside the White House. "I said to her honestly, 'If I were you, I'd reconsider... think about it. But I would reconsider.'" Reports of the firing surfaced shortly after Trump's interview.

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What Happened During Katie Zacharia's First White House Press Briefing?

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Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia held the role from October 9 to 16.

Zacharia stood behind the briefing room podium for the first time on October 13. She faced criticism after answering just three questions during the approximately 14-briefing appearance. Adding to the series of blunders, she mistakenly referred to her husband, Tyler Zacharia, as her "president." "First of all, I want to give my husband an amazing shout out. We have four kids, ranging from 12, 10, 8 and 6. Three of them are boys so we have a handful," she told the reporters. "I adore my family. I love them, they are my priority and I love being with my kids." Katie added, "The idea of not spending evenings with my kids is completely unacceptable. So my president — excuse me, my husband, that's a good one — my husband is out here for the week because we have two birthdays in our family and we are very, very protective of celebrating birthdays as a family."

Did Katie Zacharia's Professional Background Contribute to Her Firing?

Source: MEGA Katie Zacharia confirmed her removal in a social media post.