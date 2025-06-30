Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples Shares New Photo With Tiffany's 1-Month-Old Son Alexander After Having the 'Best Day' With Her First Grandchild
Marla Maples is thriving as a grandmother!
On Sunday, June 30, the star uploaded a photo of herself while she was taking a walk in the park alongside Tiffany Trump's newborn son, Alexander Trump Boulos.
In the snap, Maples — who raised Tiffany with ex-husband Donald Trump — was all smiles in a white baseball cap, white tank top, pale green shorts and white On sneakers. She held a cup of coffee while pushing a stroller that carried the 1-month-old tot, who was born on May 15.
Marla Maples Bonds With Her First Grandchild
Maples refrained from showing the baby's face, but his hands were visible in the sweet shot.
"The best days of all are spent with tiny feet and tiny toes 💛💙 🤱💙💛," Maples captioned the post. "Love you my little Grandson Alexander… Time with you is Heaven on Earth 💫."
Fans loved seeing the family update, especially since neither Tiffany nor her husband, Michael Boulos, have posted a photo on their social media feeds since welcoming their first child together last month.
"Doesn’t get better than this. Have fun grandma!" one admirer wrote in the comments section. "I give Tiffany a lot of credit for not plastering the baby all over social media. Good job Tiffany."
"Absolutely love this ♥️," another fan wrote, with a third penning, "Thank you for sharing! Love to you Marla, Tiffany, & Alexander."
Tiffany Trump Gave Birth in May
As OK! reported, the new mother announced she gave birth via Instagram by posting a black-and-white photo of her infant's foot.
"Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos," she wrote. "We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025 👶🏻."
"He’s a blessing ❤️❤️," Michael added in the comments.
Marla was quick to write a congratulatory message, raving, "✨No greater joy in the world✨ Michael and Tiffany this Gran Mar Mar loves you all so much!! You rocked it, my girl!"
The President Was the First to Announce Tiffany Trump's Pregnancy
Tiffany also received a kind message from Kimberly Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of her half-brother Donald Trump Jr.
"Congratulations mama so happy for you all and welcome to the amazing world of being a boy mom! ❤️ Love you! 🙏," she wrote.
The president was the first to reveal Tiffany's pregnancy news, doing so at a Detroit Economic Club event in October 2024.
According to a reporter, while speaking to the crowd, Donald called his daughter a "very exceptional young woman" and then spilled, "She's gonna have a baby. So that's nice."