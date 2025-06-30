Donald Trump's Ex-Wife Marla Maples Shares New Photo With Tiffany's 1-Month-Old Son Alexander After Having the 'Best Day' With Her First Grandchild

Maples refrained from showing the baby's face, but his hands were visible in the sweet shot.

"The best days of all are spent with tiny feet and tiny toes 💛💙🩵 🤱🩵💙💛," Maples captioned the post. "Love you my little Grandson Alexander… Time with you is Heaven on Earth 💫."

Fans loved seeing the family update, especially since neither Tiffany nor her husband, Michael Boulos, have posted a photo on their social media feeds since welcoming their first child together last month.