Donald Trump Takes Over 'Exceptional' Daughter Tiffany's Pregnancy Announcement: 'She's Gonna Have a Baby'
Donald Trump stole the spotlight from his daughter Tiffany Trump when he announced that she and her husband, Michael Boulos, are expecting their first child together.
According to CNN reporter Alayna Treene, the former president shared the news while at the Detroit Economic Club.
"Trump said Tiffany is a 'very exceptional young woman,' adding, 'and she's gonna have a baby. So that's nice,'" the reporter's tweet read on Thursday, October 10.
Tiffany has yet to post the news herself.
As OK! previously reported, Tiffany, 30, whom Donald shares with ex Marla Maples, got engaged to Michael in January 2021.
"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" she wrote at the time.
The couple got married at Donald's Mar-a-Lago estate where he walked her down the aisle.
The lavish affair took place right before Donald announced he would be running for president again.
"We are focused on this sacred union and welcoming beloved friends and family, not on politics," Maples told People, adding that they chose the venue because "this was Tiffany's childhood home and where she was brought into the world."
During Donald's time in office, Tiffany stayed away from his campaign.
"They always had a strained relationship her whole life, and it got exacerbated by the presidency," a source previously told People about Tiffany, who grew up with her mom in California.
"Tiffany didn't get to be as intimately involved with the family dynamic as Ivanka, Eric and Donnie Jr. She doesn't really talk about her dad a lot. She's always been somewhat independent of the whole family," another insider added.
With the 2024 election coming up, Tiffany apparently got more involved this time around.
“This is a major move that hasn’t gone unnoticed,” a source told the Globe. “Tiffany was barely seen or heard from during Donald’s years in the White House — but she’s angling herself to be a major player if he regains the office."
“Ivanka has never lived a day when she didn’t feel she was the sun and the moon to her father,” another source added. “To see Tiffany swoop in with Donald’s blessing is a hit to Ivanka’s ego. Ivanka feels when the dust settles from her father’s legal woes — and if he wins the 2024 presidential election — she will go back to being his right-hand gal. She feels Tiffany is pulling the rug out from under her.”