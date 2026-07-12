Donald Trump Recalls Final Phone Call With Lindsey Graham Night Before His Sudden Death: 'He Sounded a Little Tired'
July 12 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
Donald Trump revealed the final conversation he had with late senator Lindsey Graham, who died on July 11 at the age of 71.
The POTUS, 80, phoned into NBC's Meet the Press on July 12 and recalled what the phone call consisted of.
“So, what makes it even stranger is I got a call last night something in the early evening — maybe in the sevens — and he called and said, ‘We’re all set for the Save America Act,’" Trump recalled.
”He was pushing the Save America Act like crazy,” he continued on about Graham. “He got back, said he just landed from Ukraine, I said, ‘That’s a long trip.’ He sounded a little tired, but perfect, but a little bit tired — he had the right to be, he was a worker. He was really a worker. But he sounded great, actually. But he actually said he was tired.”
Donald Trump Told Lindsey Graham During the Call They Would See Each Other Soon
Save America Act is a proposed election bill that requires voters to provide documentary proof of U.S. citizenship to register at the polls.
The president went on: “But he wanted to pass the Save America Act, and I said, “Well, we’re gonna get it done, Lindsey. We’re gonna get it done. See you soon.’ We might even meet today, and then that was it. That was very, around the time… it couldn’t have been much longer. It could have been his last call, I don’t know exactly.”
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Lindsey Graham Suffered Cardiac Arrest
Graham's office said in a statement he died after battling a “brief and sudden illness.”
The South Carolina rep passed away just a day after he arrived back to his Washington D.C. home from visiting Ukraine.
Emergency services personnel responded to a call for “cardiac arrest” at his place of residence.
Lindsey Graham Met With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Before His Death
Graham was also scheduled to appear on Meet the Press on July 12 to speak about his trip to Ukraine and his meeting with president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
“Senator Lindsey Graham was scheduled to appear on @MeetThePress this morning,” moderator Kristen Welker wrote on X. “It would have been his 64th appearance on this broadcast. We are sending our deepest condolences to his family and colleagues.”
Trump also told Welker what he was feeling when he got the news the late attorney perished.
“I got a message about one in the morning from one of the people in his office that he had passed away,” Trump sighed. “I said … I just can’t believe it. He was like a member of the family to me. It is very tough actually.”