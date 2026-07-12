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Lindsey Graham’s Closest Allies Float Conspiracy Theories After His Sudden Death

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Source: MEGA

Senator Lindsey Graham died on July 11 at the age of 71.

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July 12 2026, Updated 11:13 a.m. ET

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South Carolina senator Lindsey Graham died suddenly at the age of 71 on Saturday, July 11.

His passing is sparking major conspiracy theories across social media — especially from the late attorney's allies.

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image of Lindsey Graham
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Graham was the rep from South Carolina.

The Republican politician died after a “brief and sudden illness" on Saturday, his office said in a statement.

Graham had just returned to his Washington, D.C., home after a trip to Ukraine. He experienced chest pains and emergency medical staff responded to a report of cardiac arrest at his place of residence.

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Lindsey Graham Was Visiting Ukraine Just a Day Before His Death

image of Laura loomer
Source: MEGA

Laura Loomer shared her thoughts on Lindsey Graham's death.

Theories surrounding his death began to quickly surfaced online, with far-right political activist Laura Loomer penning on X: “Yesterday, Lindsey Graham was in Ukraine... and called for more sanctions against Russia and pledged more US support for Ukraine."

"One day later, Lindsey Graham is dead. There needs to be an investigation!” she exclaimed. "Did Russia just poison Lindsey Graham?"

MAGA podcaster Clint Russell also chimed in: “Graham inspected a drone factory in Ukraine yesterday. Russia blew up that facility today. No more details. I’d say there is a decent chance that Russia blew up Lindsey Graham.”

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image of Lindsey Graham
Source: MEGA

Lindsey Graham visited Ukraine a day prior to his death.

Ex-Fox News producer Kylie Jane Kremer even suggested Graham may have been killed by the Iranians after threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

“The IRGC threatened to kill Senator Lindsay Graham just five days ago. There needs to be a full investigation into his death,” she wrote.

Graham died two days after he celebrated his 71st birthday, and reportedly has a family history of heart disease. His own father died at the age of 69 due to a heart attack.

He was also photographed with Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and toured defense manufacturing facilities before he passed away.

trump Graham
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump paid tribute to Lindsey Graham on his Truth Social account

Donald Trump sent his condolences and paid tribute to Graham on his Truth Social account. “Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead,” the POTUS, 80, bellowed.

“He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he continued.

Zelensky also issued a statement regarding Graham's death, saying he was "deeply saddened" by the news. “America and the world have lost a resolute leader," he said. "Lindsey was a true defender of freedom and the values that make our world safer." "He visited Ukraine ten times during the years of Russia's full-scale invasion and was here with our people when it was most needed. We remained in constant dialogue, and I will miss our conversations. We met twice in just the past week. Our condolences go out to Lindsey’s family, loved ones, and everyone who had the privilege of working alongside him," Zelensky continued.

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