'National Disgrace': Donald Trump Criticized for Saying 'Only a Fool' Wouldn't Accept $600 Million Gift Luxury Jet From Qatar
Donald Trump is facing a surge of bipartisan criticism over a recent gift from Qatar: a luxurious Boeing 747 valued at approximately $600 million.
Amidst mounting backlash on social media, the president has defended the controversial aircraft present, insisting it is intended for the United States government, not for himself.
While on his Middle East trip, Trump attempted to frame the situation as a patriotic compromise, addressing allegations of impropriety surrounding the $600 million gift.
In a late-night post on Truth Social, he wrote, “The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defense, NOT TO ME!”
He emphasized that the aircraft will serve as a temporary Air Force One until the arrival of new Boeing jets, which he noted are significantly delayed in delivery. Trump argued, “Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars when they can get it for FREE from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done?”
He concluded with a passionate defense, proclaiming that “only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country.”
Trump's post was meant to reassure critics, but they have only fueled the outrage surrounding the gift from Qatar.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a photoshopped version of Air Force One with the words "Qatar's B----" written on the side of it and commented: "Trump’s Middle East trip isn’t about diplomacy; it’s a self-serving business bonanza. $600 billion in Saudi investments and a luxury jet from Qatar confirms what we've always known, Trump puts his personal gain over our national interest... on our dime!"
Another X user pointed out: "So Trump chooses to visit Saudi Arabia, who gave Kushner $2B last term, and Qatar who wants to give him a f------ jet, as his first foreign visit. All other presidents go to the UK first because THEY ARE A F------ ALLY. I can’t take much more of this enrich the Trumps b-------. What a national disgrace."
A third person said: "This is literally insane. Trump is bowing down to Saudi Arabia and flying in a Qatari jet, but sure, [Joe] Biden was old."
Republican lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), have also voiced their disapproval of the arrangement.
During an interview with Fox News, Paul stated, “I do think the jet probably sends the wrong signal to people, and I don’t like the look or the appearance [of it], so I would hope he rejects it.”
During an interview after receiving the $600 million gift, Trump was asked about the potential backlash for accepting the jet, and he said, "I could be a stupid person and say, no, we don't want a free, very expensive airplane. I thought it was a great gesture."
"We have helped, and continue to, all of those countries — Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and others. We keep them safe. If it wasn't for us, they probably wouldn't exist right now," he continued.
Experts in national security have raised concerns about the potential costs associated with retrofitting the aircraft to meet the stringent security requirements necessary for it to function as a temporary Air Force One.
Estimates suggest that overhauling the jet could cost U.S. taxpayers several hundred million dollars.