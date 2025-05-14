'National Disgrace': Donald Trump Criticized for Saying 'Only a Fool' Wouldn't Accept $600 Million Gift Luxury Jet From Qatar

While on his Middle East trip, Trump attempted to frame the situation as a patriotic compromise, addressing allegations of impropriety surrounding the $600 million gift.

In a late-night post on Truth Social, he wrote, “The Boeing 747 is being given to the United States Air Force/Department of Defense, NOT TO ME!”

He emphasized that the aircraft will serve as a temporary Air Force One until the arrival of new Boeing jets, which he noted are significantly delayed in delivery. Trump argued, “Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars when they can get it for FREE from a country that wants to reward us for a job well done?”

He concluded with a passionate defense, proclaiming that “only a FOOL would not accept this gift on behalf of our Country.”