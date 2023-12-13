Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump for Allegedly Offering Mar-a-Lago Employee Golf Tournament Tickets as a Bribe

According to news outlets, Trump and his associates contacted an unnamed employee who quit a few months after the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago. They allegedly offered free legal representation and tickets to a golf tournament while repeatedly reminding the ex-staffer he could get his job back if he played ball.

The report also detailed a rare personal call Trump allegedly made to the staffer to ask why he was leaving.

Meyers covered the story during a monologue on Tuesday, December 12, telling his audience, “Man, only Trump is lazy enough to bribe a witness with stuff he just had lying around.”

The SNL alum went into his Trump voice, mocking the ex-prez by saying, “We gotta shut this guy up. Send over some golf tickets, and let’s see, uh, Rudy?”