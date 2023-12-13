Seth Meyers Mocks Donald Trump for Allegedly Offering Mar-a-Lago Employee Golf Tournament Tickets as a Bribe
Late night host Seth Meyers poked fun at Donald Trump for allegedly bribing a former Mar-a-Lago employee who allegedly witnessed him mishandling classified documents.
According to news outlets, Trump and his associates contacted an unnamed employee who quit a few months after the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago. They allegedly offered free legal representation and tickets to a golf tournament while repeatedly reminding the ex-staffer he could get his job back if he played ball.
The report also detailed a rare personal call Trump allegedly made to the staffer to ask why he was leaving.
Meyers covered the story during a monologue on Tuesday, December 12, telling his audience, “Man, only Trump is lazy enough to bribe a witness with stuff he just had lying around.”
The SNL alum went into his Trump voice, mocking the ex-prez by saying, “We gotta shut this guy up. Send over some golf tickets, and let’s see, uh, Rudy?”
As OK! previously reported, Trump admitted to "openly and plainly" showing classified documents brought from the White House.
According to a CNN report, "A plumber, a maid, a chauffeur and a woodworker are among Mar-a-Lago staffers and contract workers who federal prosecutors may call to testify against former President Donald Trump and his two co-defendants at their upcoming criminal trial in Florida."
- Exposed: Donald Trump Admits Mar-A-Lago Staff Saw Classified Documents 'Openly and Plainly' Brought From the White House
- Donald Trump 'Went Ballistic' When He Found Out a Mar-a-Lago Maid Talked With the FBI: Report
- Donald Trump Indictment: Mar-a-Lago Diners Were Forced to Evacuate Restaurant After News Broke, Claims Witness
The report was released as "breaking news," which Trump took issue with — not because it revealed that even more employees from the Palm Beach resort could turn on the president, but because he didn't think the news qualified as "breaking."
Trump wrote on Truth Social, "Fake News CNN just did a story, leaked by Deranged Prosecutor Jack Smith and his massive team of Radical Left Lunatics, that various people saw papers and boxes at Mar-a-Lago. Of course they did!"
"They may have been the boxes etc. that were openly and plainly brought from the White House, as is my right under the Presidential Records Act. I even supplied, upon request, Security Tapes to these Election Interfering Thugs," Trump confessed to his 6.4 million followers. "Is this really 'Breaking News?' No, it’s 'Breaking Fake News.'"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
On June 8, the former president was indicted with 37 counts related to the documents, including retaining and failing to deliver national defense documents under the Espionage Act, for which there were 31 counts naming 31 specific documents.
A few days later, Trump was arrested and arraigned only to be released after paying bond.