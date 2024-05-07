Donald Trump Blunders: 9 Times the Former POTUS Forgot Something in His Speeches
Donald Trump Forgot His Wife's Name
President Joe Biden appeared in an interview on the 10th anniversary of Late Night With Seth Meyers to speak about the concerns surrounding his age, saying the public should "look at the other guy" — Donald Trump — who is about as old as he is but cannot remember his wife's name.
The current POTUS seemingly discussed Trump's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where he praised his wife, Melania Trump. However, he also referred to her using the name of Matt Schlapp's wife, Mercedes Schalpp.
In response to the tirade, Donald uploaded a video on his Truth Social page to lambast Joe for his statement.
"He went on a very poorly rated show last night, and he talked about Donald Trump and his wife — I don't know the name of my wife. He was referring to the fact that at CPAC, we're at a sold-out speech, the biggest audience they've had in years, I think maybe ever," he said.
Donald continued, "I made the statement that Melania was very popular because when I mentioned her name, the audience went wild. I then looked at the two people, man and wife, Matt and Mercedes Schlapp. And I said, 'Wow, they really liked the first lady.' So this got taken as the fact that I thought Mercedes was the first lady. … Has nothing to do with that."
Donald Trump Did Not Know Where He Was
Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, Donald dropped by Sioux City, Iowa, to share his campaign speech. However, he suffered a gaffe after naming the wrong place.
"Hello to a place where we've done very well, Sioux Falls. Thank you very much," he greeted the attendees.
Republican Iowa state senator Bradley Zaun appeared on stage and whispered the correct location — Sioux City — to Donald.
Where Was Melania Trump?
In September 2017, Donald spoke to on-ground rescue team who worked after Hurricane Irma devastated Florida. While Melania supported was present, he seemingly forgot she was next to him.
"I just want to thank everybody, the first responders, on behalf of myself, our vice-President. Melania really wanted to be with us, it's really touched her heart," he said as his wife stood beside him.
Donald Trump Missed One of His Kids
At the Republican primary nomination in South Carolina, his family joined him onstage, but he still forgot one of his kids' names.
"First of all, my family, Melania, Barron, Don Jr. and Kimberly, Ivanka and Jared, Tiffany and Michael, they are so so supportive. So supportive of me, and we really appreciate it and love them. We have a great family," said Donald, missing his second son, Eric Trump, and his wife, Lara, who were just standing near him.
Donald Trump's State of the Union Address Was Filled With Forgotten Subjects
Donald delivered a State of the Union address filled with gaps in 2020, leaving the public confused due to the 13 big things he left out. The forgotten things included the travel ban, election security, the controversy surrounding DREAMers and the Equal Rights Amendment, to name a few.
Donald Trump Forgot Melania — Again
Following his arraignment on 34 felony counts in 2023, Donald delivered his first speech from his Mar-a-Lago estate, thanking his family for supporting him during his legal battle.
He mentioned everyone in his family except Melania.
"I have a son here who's done a great job and I have another son here who's done a great job; and Tiffany, and Ivanka," he said in his speech. "And Baron will be great someday. He's tall and smart. But I have a great family and they've done a fantastic job and we appreciate it very much."
He Forgot About Truth Social
During a rally in April 2022, Donald appeared to have forgotten the name of his social media platform — Truth Social — as he talked about it while calling it "Truth Central" instead.
"…to give the American people their voice back by building something called Truth Central," he confidently said.
Donald Trump Could Not Remember the Name of the Taliban Leader
Donald took his time to recall the time he met with Taliban leader Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada in his July 2021 speech in Arizona. After forgetting the name, he referred to the leader using a different word.
"I told the Taliban leader, I spoke to the leader and I said – let's call him Mohammed – I said, 'Mohammed, we're leaving,'" Donald shared. "He's a rough man."
He Confused Joe Biden and Barack Obama
During a speech in Greensboro, N.C., Donald confused Joe and former President Barack Obama while speaking about settling the war between Russia and Ukraine if he wins the election.
"I know them both very well and we will restore peace through strength. Get that war settled. It's a bad war. And [Vladimir] Putin has so little respect for Obama that he's starting to throw around the nuclear word," said the 45th POTUS.