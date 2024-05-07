Donald Trump Blunders: 9 Times the Former POTUS Forgot Something in His Speeches

President Joe Biden appeared in an interview on the 10th anniversary of Late Night With Seth Meyers to speak about the concerns surrounding his age, saying the public should "look at the other guy" — Donald Trump — who is about as old as he is but cannot remember his wife's name.

The current POTUS seemingly discussed Trump's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), where he praised his wife, Melania Trump. However, he also referred to her using the name of Matt Schlapp's wife, Mercedes Schalpp.

In response to the tirade, Donald uploaded a video on his Truth Social page to lambast Joe for his statement.

"He went on a very poorly rated show last night, and he talked about Donald Trump and his wife — I don't know the name of my wife. He was referring to the fact that at CPAC, we're at a sold-out speech, the biggest audience they've had in years, I think maybe ever," he said.

Donald continued, "I made the statement that Melania was very popular because when I mentioned her name, the audience went wild. I then looked at the two people, man and wife, Matt and Mercedes Schlapp. And I said, 'Wow, they really liked the first lady.' So this got taken as the fact that I thought Mercedes was the first lady. … Has nothing to do with that."