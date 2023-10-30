'Declining Rapidly': Donald Trump Sparks Concern After He Forgets Which City He's in During Iowa Campaign
Is Donald Trump OK?
On Sunday, October 29, the former president, 77, opened up his Iowa rally by saying, “Thank you very much. Very big hello to a place where we’ve done very well, Sioux Falls. Thank you very much."
Republican Iowa state senator Bradley Zaun then jumped onto the stage to whisper into Trump's ear which city he was actually in.
The businessman nodded his head and said, "Oh," before he went into his speech. "So, Sioux City, let me ask you, how many people come from Sioux City, how many people? How many? Who doesn’t come from Sioux City? Where the h--- do you come from?” he said.
People then took to the comments section on X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on Trump's latest mistake.
One person wrote, "Declining rapidly," while another said, "Sleepy Don."
A third person stated: "Forgot? At this point, I'd say it's a good bet he didn't know where he was to begin with."
It's ironic that Trump is slipping up as of late, as he typically makes fun of President Joe Biden's age, as the president frequently acts confused during his speeches.
"We have a man who is totally corrupt and the worst president in the history of our country, who is cognitively impaired, in no condition to lead, and is now in charge of dealing with Russia and possible nuclear war," Trump previously said about his rival in September.
"Just think of it. We would be in World War 2 very quickly if we're going to be relying on this man, and far more devastating than any war. There will never be a war if that happens— there will never be a war like this. It will obliterate everything there is, everybody, it will obliterate every country," he continued, seemingly slipping up and meaning to say "World War III" instead of "World War II."
While sitting down with Megyn Kelly, Trump was asked about if Biden is fit to be in office.
"No, not for the reason of ‘old’ because I have many friends that are in their 80s. I have friends – Bernie Marcus – that are in their 90s and they're sharp as a tack. I mean, I would say just about what they used to be. No, not old, he's incompetent. He's not too old, he’s incompetent. Age is interesting because some people are very sharp and some people do lose it, but you lose it at 40 and 50 also. But no, he's not too old at all, he's grossly incompetent," Trump replied. "You look at some of the great world leaders, they were in their 80s… So many people, they were phenomenal in their 80s. There's a great wisdom if you're not in a position like him. But if you go back 25 years, he wasn’t in the sharpest tack either."