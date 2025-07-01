Donald Trump Slammed for Debuting New Fragrance: 'Now Even You Can Smell Like a Loser!'

People immediately took to social media platform X to voice their opinions, with one critic calling it “worse than North Korea” and insisting “Kim [Jong Un] would never do this.”

“Now even YOU can smell like a f------ loser with a full diaper!” another person shared. “Stank $199 Melania’s t--- $249. Trump cologne ~ the scent of failure.”

Others noted this smelled “like grifting” and questioned how people were not embarrassed to be Trump supporters.

“Would be awesome if NO ONE bought it,” another X user wrote, “but his submissives in Congress and on his staff probably will. In fact, they may feel pressured not only to buy it but to wear it. We need to learn the scent because it’d be an easy way to ID crazy people in public.”

Not everyone was hating on Trump’s new products, though, as one person noted the “Dems can’t find any real criticism so they have to resort to this,” while another downplayed him selling the fragrances.