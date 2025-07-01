Donald Trump Slammed for Debuting New Fragrance: 'Now Even You Can Smell Like a Loser!'
Donald Trump was torn apart for selling yet another new product.
“Trump Fragrances are here,” Trump announced on Truth Social on June 30. “They're called 'Victory 45–47' because they're all about Winning, Strength, and Success — for men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don't forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!"
'Limited Edition'
The “limited edition” fragrances are described as “numbered” and “iconic.”
“With every spray, Victory 47 captures confidence, beauty, and unstoppable determination,” the description for the female version of the fragrance reads, alongside a rose gold bottle shaped like a statue of Trump. “A sophisticated, subtly feminine scent that’s your go-to signature for any occasion.”
A Lot of Criticism
People immediately took to social media platform X to voice their opinions, with one critic calling it “worse than North Korea” and insisting “Kim [Jong Un] would never do this.”
“Now even YOU can smell like a f------ loser with a full diaper!” another person shared. “Stank $199 Melania’s t--- $249. Trump cologne ~ the scent of failure.”
Others noted this smelled “like grifting” and questioned how people were not embarrassed to be Trump supporters.
“Would be awesome if NO ONE bought it,” another X user wrote, “but his submissives in Congress and on his staff probably will. In fact, they may feel pressured not only to buy it but to wear it. We need to learn the scent because it’d be an easy way to ID crazy people in public.”
Not everyone was hating on Trump’s new products, though, as one person noted the “Dems can’t find any real criticism so they have to resort to this,” while another downplayed him selling the fragrances.
'Fight Fight Fight'
This isn’t Trump’s first foray into the fragrance market, as he had previously pushed a another scent called “Fight Fight Fight” around the hoidays.
“Fragrances are here,” Trump shared in a video at the time, standing in front of American flags. “They make a great Christmas present. I’ve named them ‘Fight Fight Fight’ because they represent winning. We all want to be winning. We have to win as a nation. We want to win as a family.” Trump went on to note the fragrance is “all about strength and success and confidence for men and for women.”
“Get yourself a bottle and don’t forget to grab one for your loved ones, too,” Trump concluded. “They’ll thank you and they’ll even smell good. Enjoy, have fun, keep on winning and Merry Christmas.”
Don't Stop Believin'
Aside from pushing fragrances, Trump also posted a bizarre video of himself playing various instruments to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'" while in a stadium.
While some X users thought it had to be a joke, others assured them it was not, as this was something Trump actually shared on his social media.