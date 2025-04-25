'Delusional' Donald Trump Slammed for Considering Building 'an Extension' to the U.S.-Mexico Border Wall
Americans have declared President Donald Trump “delusional” after he recently discussed adding “an extension” to the U.S.-Mexico border.
In a new interview, Trump talked about former president Joe Biden halting additions to the border and allowing non-legal citizens into the country, which he strongly disagreed with.
“I don’t think so,” the president said when asked if he was concentrating on establishing “more power” in his administration. “I think I’m using it properly, and I’m also using it as per my election. You know, everything that I’m doing — this is what I talked about doing.”
“I said that I’m going to move the criminals out. I saw what was happening early on when I heard that he [Biden] had open borders, because it was a hard thing to believe,” Trump added. “I built hundreds of miles of wall, and then he didn’t want to, and we had another, an extra hundred miles that I could have put up because I ordered it as extra. I completed the wall, what I was doing, but we have, I wanted to build additional because it was working so well. An extension. And he didn’t want to do that.”
Trump continued to drag Biden for keeping the borders open. “And when he said he wasn’t going to do that, I said, ‘Well, he must want open borders.’ There were sections that were being built. And he stopped to work on it, and I said, this guy actually wants to have open borders. That’s going to be a tragedy for our country. That’s going to mean that other countries will release into our country some very rough people.”
The president, who lost to Biden in the 2020 election, told TIME he thinks he is “doing exactly what I’ve campaigned on” regarding border control and deportation laws.
“If you look at what I campaigned on, for instance, you can talk about removing people from the country. We have to do it because Biden allowed people to come in through his open border — crazy, insanity. He allowed people to come into our country that we can’t have in our country,” he noted.
“Many criminals — they emptied their prisons, many countries, almost every country, but not a complete emptying, but some countries a complete emptying of their prison system,” Trump stated before voicing concern about U.S. crime. “If you were walking down the street, and if you happen to be near one of these people, they could, they would kill you, and they wouldn’t even think about it. And we can’t have that in our country.”
Following the publication of his TIME interview, Trump was ridiculed on X for considering an expansion to the border wall.
“Not only is he an idiot, but he’s also insane!” exclaimed one commenter.
“He’s not trying to protect the country — he’s just allergic to immigrants who can’t golf at Mar-a-Lago. The wall was always a scam. A monument to white fear and fascist cosplay. And now he’s out here rambling like a drunk contractor who got fired mid-job but still wants credit for the foundation,” wrote another.
As it stands, the U.S.-Mexico border wall consists of over 650 miles.