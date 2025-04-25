'Delusional' Donald Trump Slammed for Considering Building 'an Extension' to the U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

“I said that I’m going to move the criminals out. I saw what was happening early on when I heard that he [Biden] had open borders, because it was a hard thing to believe,” Trump added. “I built hundreds of miles of wall, and then he didn’t want to, and we had another, an extra hundred miles that I could have put up because I ordered it as extra. I completed the wall, what I was doing, but we have, I wanted to build additional because it was working so well. An extension. And he didn’t want to do that.”

Trump continued to drag Biden for keeping the borders open. “And when he said he wasn’t going to do that, I said, ‘Well, he must want open borders.’ There were sections that were being built. And he stopped to work on it, and I said, this guy actually wants to have open borders. That’s going to be a tragedy for our country. That’s going to mean that other countries will release into our country some very rough people.”