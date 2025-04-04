Donald Trump Slammed as 'Tone-Deaf' After Hawking $5 Million Trump 'Gold Card' for Wealthy Immigrants
President Donald Trump is being slammed for showing off a "Gold Card" on Air Force One on April 3.
“For $5 million, this could be yours,” Trump boasted to reporters of the card with his face on it that will allow someone to buy U.S. residency. “That was the first of the cards. You know what that card is? It’s the Gold Card, the Trump Card, Gold Card.”
When asked who the first buyer was, Trump insisted it was him. He could not provide an answer for who the second buyer would be, but said the cards would be available in less than two weeks.
Forbes reported Trump Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced in late March the “sale of 1,000 Gold Cards this week, raising $5 billion in a single day.”
“Priced at $5 million each, President Trump introduced these Gold Cards in February 2025, as an opportunity for wealthy foreign citizens to work and live in the United States, granting them permanent U.S. residency and effectively replacing the EB-5 immigrant investor visa program,” Forbes went on to note.
Critics quickly flocked to social media platform X to slam Trump for the move. “Why would anyone want that?” one user asked. “For 5 million? Jesus Christ, he couldn’t be any more tone-deaf if he tried. And if ANY OTHER PRESIDENT had grifted like this, the MAGA cultists would be having strokes.”
Another X user sarcastically asked "Why wouldn’t you” want to spend $5 million for a “ticket to [the] circus?" while another commentator noted Trump is “turning America into his private enterprise right before our eyes.”
Still, others slammed Trump as a “scammer,” a “con man” and a “grifter supreme,” while some asked if the product was a joke.
Aside from discussing the card, Trump was recently asked about Signalgate on Air Force One, which he didn't appreciate.
As OK! reported, on April 3, a reporter asked, “On Pete Hegseth and this [inspector general] investigation, do you want to weigh in on that?”
When Trump asked him what it was, the reporter continued explaining, “There’s an I.G. investigation into the secretary of defense’s use of the Signal app.” Trump was less than thrilled by the question and scolded the reporter, telling him, “Don’t bring that up again."
“Your editors probably,” Trump grumpily continued, suggesting those were the people directing them to ask the question. “That’s such a wasted story, so what else?”