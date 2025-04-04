Donald Trump Slammed as 'Tone-Deaf' After Hawking $5 Million Trump 'Gold Card' for Wealthy Immigrants

“For $5 million, this could be yours,” Trump boasted to reporters of the card with his face on it that will allow someone to buy U.S. residency. “That was the first of the cards. You know what that card is? It’s the Gold Card, the Trump Card, Gold Card.”

When asked who the first buyer was, Trump insisted it was him. He could not provide an answer for who the second buyer would be, but said the cards would be available in less than two weeks.

Forbes reported Trump Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced in late March the “sale of 1,000 Gold Cards this week, raising $5 billion in a single day.”