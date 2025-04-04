Donald Trump Lashes Out at Reporter Over Signalgate: 'Don't Bring That Up Again!'
Donald Trump is clearly tired of talking about Signalgate!
During a press conference aboard Air Force One on April 3, a reporter asked, “On Pete Hegseth and this [inspector general] investigation, do you want to weigh in on that?”
When Trump asked him what it was, the reporter continued explaining, “There’s an I.G. investigation into the secretary of defense’s use of the Signal app.” Trump was less than thrilled by the question and scolded the reporter, telling him, “Don’t bring that up again."
“Your editors probably,” Trump grumpily continued, suggesting those were the people directing them to ask the question. “That’s such a wasted story, so what else?”
Hegseth was told on April 3 by acting Pentagon Inspector General Steven Stebbins an evaluation would be taking place into his “use of an unclassified commercially available messaging application to discuss information pertaining to military actions in Yemen.”
“The objective of this evaluation is to determine the extent to which the Secretary of Defense and other DoD personnel complied with DoD policies and procedures for the use of a commercial messaging application for official business,” Stebbins said. “Additionally, we will review compliance with classification and records retention requirements.”
On March 31, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt spoke to reporters and informed them the Signal investigation, a.k.a. “Signalgate,” was done.
“This case has been closed here at the White House, as far as we are concerned,” she explained. “There have been steps made to ensure that something like that can obviously never happen again, and we’re moving forward.”
As OK! reported, Jimmy Kimmel mocked the situation on the March 27 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"President Trump hasn’t fired anyone, he hasn’t disciplined anyone. In fact, he’s calling it a witch hunt," Kimmel said of Trump not punishing National Security Adviser Mike Waltz for including The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg in the Signal messenger conversation.
Kimmel continued: "First, he blamed it on the reporter, and when that didn’t work, he blamed it on the app itself… Blaming Signal for this is like blaming Tinder for when you get caught cheating on your wife.”
The late-night talk show host additionally called out conservative-leaning networks like Fox News and Newsmax for appearing to downplay the ordeal.
"It is a perfect storm of incompetence, inexperience, dishonesty, and hypocrisy from the same people who spent the last 12 years screaming about Hillary [Clinton]’s e-mails and Hunter [Biden]’s laptop," he added.