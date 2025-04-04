Donald Trump Lashes Out at Reporter Over Signalgate: 'Don't Bring That Up Again!'

Donald Trump lashed out at a reporter over Signalgate, telling them, 'don't bring that up again.'

When Trump asked him what it was, the reporter continued explaining, “There’s an I.G. investigation into the secretary of defense’s use of the Signal app.” Trump was less than thrilled by the question and scolded the reporter, telling him, “Don’t bring that up again."

During a press conference aboard Air Force One on April 3, a reporter asked, “On Pete Hegseth and this [inspector general] investigation, do you want to weigh in on that?”

Pete Hegseth's use of Signal to 'discuss information pertaining to military actions in Yemen' is being evaluated.

“Your editors probably,” Trump grumpily continued, suggesting those were the people directing them to ask the question. “That’s such a wasted story, so what else?”

Hegseth was told on April 3 by acting Pentagon Inspector General Steven Stebbins an evaluation would be taking place into his “use of an unclassified commercially available messaging application to discuss information pertaining to military actions in Yemen.”

“The objective of this evaluation is to determine the extent to which the Secretary of Defense and other DoD personnel complied with DoD policies and procedures for the use of a commercial messaging application for official business,” Stebbins said. “Additionally, we will review compliance with classification and records retention requirements.”