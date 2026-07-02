or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump's D.C. Golf Course Vision Faces Backlash as Historic Cherry Trees Could Be Removed

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was photographed reviewing plans for the East Potomac Golf Links redevelopment.

July 2 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's plan to rebuild the East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C., is facing criticism after new plans showed one of the city's oldest cherry tree groves and several public recreation areas could be removed.

According to The Washington Post, Trump was photographed touring the golf course on Sunday, June 28, while carrying architectural plans for the proposed redesign.

Images published by the outlet appeared to show the expanded golf course covering nearly all of East Potomac Park, including the historic grove of cherry trees.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Donald Trump toured the East Potomac Golf Links while reviewing architectural plans for the proposed championship golf course.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump toured the East Potomac Golf Links while reviewing architectural plans for the proposed championship golf course.

Trump previously announced the redevelopment on Truth Social. He said that he wants to transform the aging golf course into "build one of the Greatest Golf Courses anywhere in the World" that could host major tournaments.

The plans also appeared to remove existing amenities, such as the riverside bicycle trail and the miniature golf course, which have become popular attractions for both residents and tourists.

The newspaper reported that the redesigned course would expand by roughly 50 acres into parkland currently used for picnicking, fishing, cycling, and other outdoor activities.

Article continues below advertisement

Historic Cherry Trees Could Be Impacted by Golf Course Expansion

Image of Donald Trump’s golf course vision includes a major overhaul of East Potomac Park’s existing layout.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump’s golf course vision includes a major overhaul of East Potomac Park’s existing layout.

The cherry trees at the center of the controversy date back to 1910, when they were gifted by Japan and shipped to Washington.

According to the National Park Service, the trees were planted in a remote section of what is now East Potomac Park because the shipment had been heavily infested with insects and diseases.

The proposed redesign would also reshape the golf course itself. Instead of its current layout of three courses with 36 holes, the plans would create a single 18-hole championship course.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Trump Defends Golf Course Overhaul Plans

Image of Donald Trump defended the golf course project, saying years of neglect left the site in poor condition.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump defended the golf course project, saying years of neglect left the site in poor condition.

On Truth Social, he said the course had fallen into disrepair after years of poor maintenance. He also defended the need for the project, claiming that many of the existing trees had become hazardous.

"Many of the trees are badly damaged from years of neglect, putting people in great danger from falling branches, and the trees falling themselves," he wrote.

Trump further argued that "the grass is largely dead, the greens are virtually unplayable, and the Course is in very poor general condition but, after many years of horrendous maintenance, and little money devoted to the process of upkeep, we have determined that this location can bring tremendous success and prestige back to Washington, D.C."

He said construction is expected to begin on September 1.

Critics Say the Project Could Reduce Public Access

Image of Critics argue Donald Trump’s redevelopment plan prioritizes a championship golf course over public access.
Source: MEGA

Critics argue Donald Trump’s redevelopment plan prioritizes a championship golf course over public access.

Opponents of the proposal argue that the project would prioritize a championship golf course over public recreation.

Ed Stierli, senior director overseeing the Mid-Atlantic region for the National Parks Conservation Association, told The Washington Post that, "It's deeply concerning to see that the president is carrying around plans that would essentially eliminate public access to [a] beloved park used by the public for fishing and recreation."

Stierli also questioned whether the project aligns with the administration's stated priorities.

He added, "This is an admin that says they want to prioritize public access for recreation, and in this case that doesn't seem to be what is being prioritized."

A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for Thursday, July 2, as plaintiffs seek to block the redevelopment, arguing it violates an 1897 law protecting East Potomac Park for public recreation.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.