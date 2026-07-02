Politics Donald Trump's D.C. Golf Course Vision Faces Backlash as Historic Cherry Trees Could Be Removed Source: MEGA Donald Trump was photographed reviewing plans for the East Potomac Golf Links redevelopment. Ayesha Zafar July 2 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump's plan to rebuild the East Potomac Golf Links in Washington, D.C., is facing criticism after new plans showed one of the city's oldest cherry tree groves and several public recreation areas could be removed. According to The Washington Post, Trump was photographed touring the golf course on Sunday, June 28, while carrying architectural plans for the proposed redesign. Images published by the outlet appeared to show the expanded golf course covering nearly all of East Potomac Park, including the historic grove of cherry trees.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump toured the East Potomac Golf Links while reviewing architectural plans for the proposed championship golf course.

Trump previously announced the redevelopment on Truth Social. He said that he wants to transform the aging golf course into "build one of the Greatest Golf Courses anywhere in the World" that could host major tournaments. The plans also appeared to remove existing amenities, such as the riverside bicycle trail and the miniature golf course, which have become popular attractions for both residents and tourists. The newspaper reported that the redesigned course would expand by roughly 50 acres into parkland currently used for picnicking, fishing, cycling, and other outdoor activities.

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Historic Cherry Trees Could Be Impacted by Golf Course Expansion

Source: MEGA Donald Trump’s golf course vision includes a major overhaul of East Potomac Park’s existing layout.

The cherry trees at the center of the controversy date back to 1910, when they were gifted by Japan and shipped to Washington. According to the National Park Service, the trees were planted in a remote section of what is now East Potomac Park because the shipment had been heavily infested with insects and diseases. The proposed redesign would also reshape the golf course itself. Instead of its current layout of three courses with 36 holes, the plans would create a single 18-hole championship course.

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Trump Defends Golf Course Overhaul Plans

Source: MEGA Donald Trump defended the golf course project, saying years of neglect left the site in poor condition.

On Truth Social, he said the course had fallen into disrepair after years of poor maintenance. He also defended the need for the project, claiming that many of the existing trees had become hazardous. "Many of the trees are badly damaged from years of neglect, putting people in great danger from falling branches, and the trees falling themselves," he wrote. Trump further argued that "the grass is largely dead, the greens are virtually unplayable, and the Course is in very poor general condition but, after many years of horrendous maintenance, and little money devoted to the process of upkeep, we have determined that this location can bring tremendous success and prestige back to Washington, D.C." He said construction is expected to begin on September 1.

Critics Say the Project Could Reduce Public Access

Source: MEGA Critics argue Donald Trump’s redevelopment plan prioritizes a championship golf course over public access.