or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Kai Trump
OK LogoPHOTOS

Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Stuns in Pastel Silk Gown During 24-Hour Scotland Trip: See Photos

Photo of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump channeled a Disney princess while posing near a castle in Scotland.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 21 2026, Published 7:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump turned heads in a silky dress during a whirlwind trip to a dreamy European destination.

"Scotland for 24 hours 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿," Kai, 19, captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Tuesday, July 21.

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump Dressed to Impress in Scotland

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Kai Trump shared photos from a 24-hour trip to Scotland.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump shared photos from a 24-hour trip to Scotland.

The photo series kicked off with the future University of Miami student all dolled up in a pastel yellow maxi dress. The form-fitting gown showed off her tiny waist and featured one dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeve.

Kai wore her honey-blonde hair loose and sleek, pairing the look with glamorous evening makeup, as she posed in front of a flower-filled garden and castle backdrop.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Were Obsessed With Kai Trump's Look

Photo of Kai Trump opted for a silky gold gown for the overseas outing.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump opted for a silky pastel gown for the overseas outing.

Kai's outfit was a hit among her more than 3 million followers, with many of them flooding the comments section to share their praise.

"Wow you're so pretty," one fan wrote, while another added, "Thank you so much for these pictures! You’re also looking lovely Kai. I love the yellow dress! 🌸✨."

"Representing the best of the United States 🙌," a third added.

MORE ON:
Kai Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kai Trump Walked the Red Carpet at 2026 ESPYs

Photo of Kai Trump attended the 2026 EPSYs on July 15.
Source: MEGA

Kai Trump attended the 2026 EPSYs on July 15.

Kai's vacation photos come just days after she walked the red carpet at the 2026 ESPYs in New York City on July 15.

The recent high school graduate rocked a plunging, floor-length gold gown featuring a dramatic thigh-high slit for the swanky awards show.

She opened up about the preparations for the experience in a YouTube video, admitting she felt her face "aged a lot" over the past year and that she was beginning to see a resemblance to her mother, Vanessa Trump.

"My face has changed a lot honestly. In the past like three months, it's changed a lot," she said during the video, noting she first started noticing the difference after her grandfather's inauguration in January 2025.

Kai Trump Called Vanessa Trump Comparisons a 'Compliment'

Photo of Kai Trump said she noticed changes in her face in early 2025.
Source: @kaitrump/Instagram

Kai Trump said she noticed changes in her face in early 2025.

Her makeup artist also pointed out that she resembled her mother, 48, to which Kai responded, "That's a great compliment."

Kai then pulled up a photo taken of herself around the time of the inauguration to compare with her current appearance. Although she didn't seem impressed by the older image, her makeup artist encouraged her to appreciate how much she's grown into her features.

"You're glowing up. You just keep on glowing up," the makeup artist declared.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.