Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Stuns in Pastel Silk Gown During 24-Hour Scotland Trip: See Photos

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Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump turned heads in a silky dress during a whirlwind trip to a dreamy European destination. "Scotland for 24 hours 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿," Kai, 19, captioned a carousel of photos shared via Instagram on Tuesday, July 21.

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Kai Trump Dressed to Impress in Scotland

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump shared photos from a 24-hour trip to Scotland.

The photo series kicked off with the future University of Miami student all dolled up in a pastel yellow maxi dress. The form-fitting gown showed off her tiny waist and featured one dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeve. Kai wore her honey-blonde hair loose and sleek, pairing the look with glamorous evening makeup, as she posed in front of a flower-filled garden and castle backdrop.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Kai Trump's Look

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump opted for a silky pastel gown for the overseas outing.

Kai's outfit was a hit among her more than 3 million followers, with many of them flooding the comments section to share their praise. "Wow you're so pretty," one fan wrote, while another added, "Thank you so much for these pictures! You’re also looking lovely Kai. I love the yellow dress! 🌸✨." "Representing the best of the United States 🙌," a third added.

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Kai Trump Walked the Red Carpet at 2026 ESPYs

Source: MEGA Kai Trump attended the 2026 EPSYs on July 15.

Kai's vacation photos come just days after she walked the red carpet at the 2026 ESPYs in New York City on July 15. The recent high school graduate rocked a plunging, floor-length gold gown featuring a dramatic thigh-high slit for the swanky awards show. She opened up about the preparations for the experience in a YouTube video, admitting she felt her face "aged a lot" over the past year and that she was beginning to see a resemblance to her mother, Vanessa Trump. "My face has changed a lot honestly. In the past like three months, it's changed a lot," she said during the video, noting she first started noticing the difference after her grandfather's inauguration in January 2025.

Kai Trump Called Vanessa Trump Comparisons a 'Compliment'

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump said she noticed changes in her face in early 2025.