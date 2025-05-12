Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Sparks Controversy by Lip-Synching 'Promiscuous' in Her Last TikTok Before She Turned 18: Watch

In her last TikTok as a 17-year-old, Kai Trump and her friends mouthed along the words to Nelly Furtado's 'Promiscuous.'

On Sunday, May 11, the golfer posted a video of herself and three friends all dressed in black as they mouthed along the words to Nelly Furtado 's song "Promiscuous" — and due to the girls' outfits and the tune's risqué lyrics, the clip sparked controversy.

As the video concluded, Donald Trump 's granddaughter walked in front of her friends and crouched down to stop the recording.

In the footage, the girls all stood in a line and struck a few poses as they lip-synched to the lyrics, "Promiscuous girl, you're teasing me/ You know what I want, and I got what you need."

Trump — who turned 18, on Monday, May 12 — captioned her post, "last day being 17 😢."

As the video went viral, some people questioned why others found the clip inappropriate.

"Perhaps the line 'you know what I want, and I got what you need' might cause it?" one person said of the backlash. "These are children, and we have a crisis of pedophiles and perverts. I don't care if she is a Trump, if anything, that is cause for being held to a higher standard."

"She's cute but I think grandpa will have a talk with her. Decent, classy young ladies do not post things such as this," another person said, while a third penned, "That song choice tho 😬."

Others thought the criticism was unnecessary, with one individual asking, "Backlash for what? Being a kid? Most teens and young adults post much worse on the internet."

"She’s a young girl having innocent fun with her friends. My eyebrows are not raised! 🙄🙄🙄," a second supporter tweeted, with a third commenting, "That is so tame, what is the problem?"