BREAKING NEWS
Kai Trump
Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Sparks Controversy by Lip-Synching 'Promiscuous' in Her Last TikTok Before She Turned 18: Watch

Photo of Donald Trump with Kai Trump and a picture of Kai Trump
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram;@thekaitrumpgolfer/tiktok

In her last TikTok as a 17-year-old, Kai Trump and her friends mouthed along the words to Nelly Furtado's 'Promiscuous.'

By:

May 12 2025, Published 3:25 p.m. ET

Did Kai Trump cross the line?

On Sunday, May 11, the golfer posted a video of herself and three friends all dressed in black as they mouthed along the words to Nelly Furtado's song "Promiscuous" — and due to the girls' outfits and the tune's risqué lyrics, the clip sparked controversy.

Kai Trump Causes Controversy

Trump — who turned 18, on Monday, May 12 — captioned her post, "last day being 17 😢."

In the footage, the girls all stood in a line and struck a few poses as they lip-synched to the lyrics, "Promiscuous girl, you're teasing me/ You know what I want, and I got what you need."

As the video concluded, Donald Trump's granddaughter walked in front of her friends and crouched down to stop the recording.

How People Reacted

Source: @thekaitrumpgolfer/tiktok

Kai Trump divided social media with this TikTok video.

As the video went viral, some people questioned why others found the clip inappropriate.

"Perhaps the line 'you know what I want, and I got what you need' might cause it?" one person said of the backlash. "These are children, and we have a crisis of pedophiles and perverts. I don't care if she is a Trump, if anything, that is cause for being held to a higher standard."

"She's cute but I think grandpa will have a talk with her. Decent, classy young ladies do not post things such as this," another person said, while a third penned, "That song choice tho 😬."

Others thought the criticism was unnecessary, with one individual asking, "Backlash for what? Being a kid? Most teens and young adults post much worse on the internet."

"She’s a young girl having innocent fun with her friends. My eyebrows are not raised! 🙄🙄🙄," a second supporter tweeted, with a third commenting, "That is so tame, what is the problem?"

MORE ON:
Kai Trump

Inside Kai Trump's Life

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram

The teenager became a popular figure in the Trump family when she gave a speech at the RNC last year.

Kai, who's the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife, Vanessa, saw her stardom rise after she supported her famous grandfather at the Republican National Convention last year.

"To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking," the high school student shared of their relationship. "He always wants to know how we’re doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."

"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his — but then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back late," Kai continued. "When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head and he’s always surprised I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too."

Kai Trump Is Attending the University of Miami

Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/instagram

Kai Trump will be attending the University of Miami to play golf.

In August 2024, Kai announced she would be enrolling at the University of Miami to play golf.

"I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey. I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point," she gushed in her Instagram post. "I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support. I would also like to thank my Mormor for always believing in me."

"I would also like to thank my entire family for always encouraging and pushing me to be the best person I can possibly be. I would like to thank my friends for always cheering me on. Last but not least I would love to thank Coach Janice and Coach Jim for giving me this opportunity," Kai added. "I am supper [sic] excited to be a cane and represent the University of Miami. Gooo Canes! 🧡💚."

