Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai, 17, Challenges Him to a Golf Match After He Claims She Still Can't Beat Him: Watch
Though Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai Trump secured a spot on the University of Miami's women's golf team last year, the president claimed she's still not good enough to beat him on the green.
After going to a UFC match with the commander in chief, the teenager uploaded another video blog to her YouTube channel, where she filmed the POTUS talking about her skills.
"I just want to say that I play a lot of golf with Kai and she’s a fantastic golfer. She’s a scratch player, which is amazing," the president, 78, raved, as Kai, who turns 18 on May 12, replied, "I agree."
"I think some day in the not-too-distant future she’s gonna be much better than scratch," Donald continued in the April 19 upload. "But she’s doing really well and she wins a lot of matches. And some day she’ll be able to beat her grandfather, but I’m not sure when that’ll be… it might be a long time."
Donald Trump Jr.'s daughter — whom he shares with ex-wife Vanessa — then turned to face Donald and challenged him with a smile: "One v one match? You wanna do a one v one match?"
Kai's affinity for golf is well-documented, though since her grandfather took over the Oval Office again in January, going to competitions hasn't been as easy since she needs a security team with her.
"It's tough because you're in high school and you want to have your privacy. But I feel no matter what, I'll probably never have the privacy as other kids my age, so I kinda just have to deal with it," the teenager explained in another one of her videos. "Also, having Secret Service is a good thing because you never know what will happen. There's a lot of wackos."
Kai has been a pillar of support for the president and impressed his fanbase when she spoke about their relationship at the Republican National Convention last year a few months before the 2024 election.
"To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking," Kai spilled. "He always wants to know how we’re doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."
"He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his — but then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back late," she continued. "When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head and he’s always surprised I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too."
She also sent him a congratulatory message when he won his second term in office.
"No one works harder or cares more about the American people. Congratulations Grandpa, I love you!" Kai raved. "The future gonna be fantastic 🇺🇸."