Kai Madison Trump Raves About Her 'Normal Grandpa' Donald After Shocking Assassination Attempt: 'He's Still Standing'
Kai Madison Trump, the 17-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump, had nothing but kind words to say about the ex-president when she spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
“To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking, he always wants to know how we’re doing in school,” the teenager, whose parents are Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, began telling the crowd. “When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."
“He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his — but then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back later," she continued about their relationship. “When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head and he’s always surprised I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him, I’m a Trump, too. Even when he’s going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I’m doing. He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I will catch him.”
Kai also spoke about how important Donald, who was shot on Saturday, July 13, is to her.
“On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard that he has been shot, and I just wanted to know if he was OK. It was heartbreaking that someone could do that to another person,” she said.
“A lot of people have put my grandpa through h---, and he’s still standing," she declared. “Grandpa, you are such an inspiration, and I love you. The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He’s very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to make America great again.”
