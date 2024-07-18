Kai Madison Trump Raves About Her 'Normal Grandpa' Donald After Shocking Assassination Attempt: 'He's Still Standing'

Kai Madison Trump, the 17-year-old granddaughter of Donald Trump, had nothing but kind words to say about the ex-president when she spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

“To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking, he always wants to know how we’re doing in school,” the teenager, whose parents are Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, began telling the crowd. “When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me."