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Donald Trump Health Concerns Mount as Critics Accuse Him of Wearing a 'Contraption' or 'Diaper' Onstage: Watch

photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA; DWS NEWS

Trump's behind drew scrutiny.

Sept. 11 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump's rear end once again has Americans asking: What's going on back there?

On September 10, during the second night of the Republican midterm convention — dubbed "Trump-a-palooza" for its heavy focus on the 80-year-old president — Trump was filmed greeting veterans as viewers noticed a blocky-looking protrusion beneath the back of his clothing.

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Source: @SPRINTERPRESS / X

Donald Trump's pants made headlines.

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Social Media Baffled by Trump's Rear End

Photo of Critics wondered what was going on with the protrusion from Trump's waist.
Source: MEGA

Critics wondered what was going on with the protrusion from Trump's waist.

The clip quickly generated confusion and questions surrounding the health of the octogenarian president.

"I once again ask what sort of contraption Trump is wearing around his a--," quipped journalist Aaron Rupar.

"What the [expletive] is he packing?" asked another X user.

"Trump appears to be wearing a diaper again," joked a third, referring to a salacious rumor that even President Barack Obama has referenced.

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Observers Theorize He's Wearing an Exoskeleton

Photo of Trump has been spotted with the protrusion on numerous occasions.
Source: MEGA

Trump has been spotted with the protrusion on numerous occasions.

Trump has often been spotted with some sort of shape protruding from his loose-fitting suits. A common theory spreading online is that he is wearing an exoskeleton, which is a device used to help senior citizens and people with mobility issues walk.

Some pointed out that Trump is regularly filmed tapping his leg before he goes down stairs, which would fit with the exoskeleton theory.

Others theorize that Trump could be wearing a device from the brand Hypershell, which is popular among people with mobility issues.

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Trump Has Numerous Physical Ailments

Photo of Trump has had bruising on his hands for nearly two years.
Source: MEGA

Trump has had bruising on his hands for nearly two years.

The White House has never addressed the prominent and frequent bulge that protrudes from Trump's lower half. His doctors have continued to insist that he is in near perfect health, despite myriad visible physical maladies.

Such ailments include persistent bruising on his hands that he's at times attempted to cake over with makeup. For months, the White House's explanation of the bruising was that Trump "shook hands all day," but eventually the president contradicted that story by claiming he was taking an exorbitant amount of aspirin a day as a blood thinner, which can cause bruising as a side effect.

Trump also suffers from chronic venous insufficiency, which has made his ankles look enormous. His critics call them "cankles."

Furthermore, the president is known to rarely get a full night's sleep, though he regularly appears to supplement his sleep by dozing off during public appearances.

The White House Continues to Insist Trump Is in Excellent Health

image of Trump and the White House both say he is in excellent health.
Source: MEGA

Trump and the White House both say he is in excellent health.

Despite Trump's numerous physical ailments, he has continued to insist he's the "healthiest president in recent history."

His latest official physical report from May, conducted by White House physician Sean Barbarella, went so far as to claim he has the heart of someone 14 years younger than he is. It also said he demonstrated "normal gait and balance."

It made no mention of Trump needing a supportive device to walk.

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