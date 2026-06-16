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President Donald Trump's visibly swollen ankles drew widespread media attention on Tuesday, June 16, during the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France. While sitting down for a bilateral meeting with Qatar's Emir, Sheik Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the 80-year-old president's bulging ankles — better known as "cankles" — became fully exposed beneath his pants.

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Donald Trump Has CVI

Source: MEGA Donald Trump suffers from chronic venous insufficiency.

The swelling is allegedly a direct symptom of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a benign condition common in adults over the age of 70. It occurs when valves in the leg veins malfunction, causing blood to pool in the lower extremities. Trump was diagnosed with the condition in 2024. White House medical staff previously prescribed compression socks to manage the condition. However, Trump admitted in a Wall Street Journal interview that he stopped wearing them because he disliked how they felt. The swelling has frequently trended alongside photos showing heavy makeup on Trump's hands. The White House attributes this discoloration to easy bruising caused by a daily high-dose aspirin regimen.

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Source: MEGA The POTUS' doctor said he was 'in excellent health' after his recent medical exam.

This is not the first public sighting of the condition; similar photos of his swollen lower legs have surfaced over the past year during meetings with various world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Following his most recent medical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the White House released a memorandum declaring the POTUS to be in "excellent health" and fully fit for duty. His physicians reported normal cardiac function and a normal neurological assessment. Critics, including medical professionals and opposition lawmakers, argue that the administration's health disclosures lack candor.

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Does Donald Trump Have Dementia?

Source: MEGA Some doctors believe Donald Trump has shown signs of cognitive decline.

Some clinical psychologists and psychiatrists, such as Dr. John Gartner, have publicly expressed alarm over Trump's speech patterns, arguing they show signs of cognitive decline or frontotemporal dementia. Gartner, a psychologist, has suggested that observations of Trump's speech and behavior indicate "something far more serious than normal aging.”

Source: MEGA Doctors believe the White House needs to be more transparent about the president's health.